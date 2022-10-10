Prince Harry gives update on Archie, Lilibet during video call to charity award winners: 'They're doing great'

Prince Harry lit up as he talked about his children, Archie and Lilibet, while chatting with families from the WellChild organization via video call after having to miss the annual awards ceremony in September following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex has been patron of WellChild since 2007 and has attended many events in support of the nonprofit foundation that makes it "possible for children and young people with serious and complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible."

While speaking with Henry Waines, 4, and his parents, Shevonne and Ben, Prince Harry admitted that he had one special thing in common with the little boy.

"My name is Henry as well, but everyone calls me Harry. Don’t ask, I have no idea why," he said.

Shevonne told Harry, "You are the inspiration for why Henry is called Henry." The prince immediately threw his hands over his eyes and became emotional as he responded, "Don't tell me that!"

Henry received the Inspirational Child Award for ages 4 to 6 at the ceremony last month, which Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle had to miss due to the queen's sudden passing.

"That is a very, very cool award. You know, I was supposed to be the one giving it to you, and I was sadly not able to be there. I’m sorry we didn’t get to meet, Henry," Harry said.

"That’s alright," Henry replied.

"Tell you what, you sound just like my son, Archie. ... The same little squeaky voice. I love it," the Duke of Sussex added.

"How are Archie and Lilibet doing?" the youngster asked Prince Harry.

"They’re doing great," he said. "Archie is very, very busy, and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great." He reminded the little one to "continue being the brave boy that you are" and gave full respect to his parents.

"You've got your hands full in the most beautiful way," Harry said.

While speaking with another family about their Labradoodle that is in training to become an assistance dog for their daughter, Isabel, Harry admitted his house is fairly full with animals, too.

"I'll tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm," he said. "I've got three in this house now, so [we] basically have five children. Between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs, 100 percent, when they're behaving."

"Our remarkable winners and their families were delighted to have this additional chance to celebrate their achievements, particularly as this year’s event ran under unique circumstances," WellChild Chief Executive Matt James told Fox News Digital.

"The duke recognized the immense challenges faced by children and young people who face serious ill health with positivity, resilience and courage and the dedication of those around them, from siblings, professionals and volunteers who have gone above and beyond to help them through such challenging times."

Harry and Meghan most recently attended a WellChild event in September and were set to present awards at this year's ceremony until doctors announced concerns about Queen Elizabeth's health.

At the time of the queen's death on Sept. 8, the organization refrained from sharing social content in her honor.

"It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, grandmother of our Patron The Duke of Sussex," they wrote. "Our thoughts are with the whole of The Royal Family at this difficult time. Our social media channels will be silent during this period of mourning."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex departed from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States due to what they described as the British media's intrusion and racist demeanor toward their family.

They remained in the UK throughout the 10-day mourning period for the queen's funeral. Prior to Queen Elizabeth's death, Harry and Meghan visited in June for the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration.