Prince Harry snubbed at King Charles' coronation as new details on religious ceremony are revealed

Prince Harry will not have an official role in King Charles' coronation ceremony like his older brother, Prince William.

Harry was not mentioned in the liturgy of the coronation service, which means he will not speak, or have an important role in the historic crowning of his father.

William not only has an official role, but he will be the only royal family member to speak during the service.

According to the liturgy of the service, about halfway through the ceremony, William will kneel before his father, place his hands between his and recite: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

William is the only member of the royal family who will honor Charles in this way during the coronation service. He will also appear as the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal are presented to the king. William will assist both the Baroness Merron and the bishops in placing the robe on Charles.

Harry might have been snubbed, but William's son, Prince George, was named as one of Charles' Pages of Honour. According to The Telegraph, George will be the youngest future king to partake in a coronation.

William's two other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are not expected to have as important of a role as their brother, but will attend their grandfather's coronation and likely will sit with the audience.

It's not a surprise that Harry won't have a role in the coronation service after he stepped away from his duties as a senior member of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that Harry would attend the coronation and the Duchess of Sussex will remain across the pond with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Prince Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday the same day as King Charles' coronation ceremony.

A source told Page Six that Harry will return to the States immediately after the coronation services so he can celebrate his son's birthday.

Charles and Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. Buckingham Palace shared the announcement in October of last year.

Coronation services begin at 11 a.m. local time, and will be followed by a "much larger in scale" procession back to the Palace.

New details have emerged surrounding the guest list and religious ceremony expected on Saturday.

According to the Palace, more than 2,200 people will attend Charles' coronation, with 203 international representatives and roughly 100 Heads of State on the guest list.

"In addition to the guests seated in the Abbey, 400 young people representing charitable organizations nominated by The King and The Queen Consort and the UK Government, will have the opportunity to watch the Coronation Service and Processions from inside St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey, by kind permission of the Dean and Chapter of Westminster," the press release read.