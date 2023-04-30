Prince William will honor King Charles in his coronation role

Prince William is set to honor his father, King Charles, during his coronation on Saturday.

The Prince of Wales – who is also the heir to the throne – will vow his loyalty and allegiance to the King during the ceremony.

According to the liturgy of the service, about halfway through the historic ceremony, William will kneel before his father, place his hands between his and recite: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

William is the only member of the royal family who will honor Charles in this way during the coronation service. He will also appear as the Stole Royal as the Robe Royal is presented to the king. William will assist both the Baroness Merron and the bishops in placing the robe on Charles.

KING CHARLES' CORONATION DETAILS REVEALED

The vow, which is known as the Homage of Royal Blood, are similar to his late grandfather, Prince Phillip's vow to Queen Elizabeth. Phillip pledged to "liege man of life and limb" to the late queen in 1953.

Per the liturgy, there is a change in traditional when it comes to the Homage of the People. In the past, that role was performed by hereditary dukes and earls at Westminster Abbey during the coronation.

This year, Charles and Archbishop, the Most Rev. and Right Honorable Justin Welby have invited the public to participate in the homage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Church of England says the change is a "new and significant moment in the tradition of the Coronation . . . As never before has the general public been offered such an opportunity to join with national figures in declaring their allegiance to the Sovereign."

The new voes recite, "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God." It is followed by a fanfare and the Archbishop then leads the people in acclaiming God Save The King, with the response being "God save King Charles, Long live King Charles, May The King live forever."

Another change will include other faith's leaders greeting Charles as he leaves the service. This includes representatives from Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist faiths.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They will recite to the king: "As neighbors in faith, we acknowledge the value of public service. We unite with people of all faiths and beliefs in thanksgiving, and in service with you for the common good."

Charles and Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. Buckingham Palace shared the announcement in October of last year.

Coronation services begin at 11 a.m. local time, and will be followed by a "much larger in scale" procession back to the Palace.