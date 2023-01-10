Prince Harry slams British press, 'salacious headlines' on 'The Late Show,' claims his words have been spun

Prince Harry appeared on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night to discuss the release of his memoir "Spare," which was published globally Tuesday morning.

The Duke of Sussex joined the late-night host after a slew of interviews leading up to the highly anticipated release of the explosive book. During the interview, Harry spent a good chunk of time criticizing the "dangerous" behavior of the British press.

Harry said the last few days have been "hurtful" and "challenging" dealing with leaks of his debut memoir, specifically from the British press. He accused the outlets of intentionally taking his words out of context to create "salacious headlines" and to hurt him.

One of the "most hurtful lies" Harry focused on was the report that he boasted about the number of people he killed in Afghanistan during his 10-year stint in the British Army, calling the claim "troubling and very disturbing."

Describing his service in the military as a time when he found refuge and his life purpose, Harry accused the British press of trying to hurt him in an area of his life that is one of the most meaningful to him.

"If I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry, but it's a lie," Harry said of his alleged 25 Taliban kills, adding that "context is everything" and the spin on his words is "very dangerous."

In the interview, Harry touched on hot topics not only in his book, but in the press over the years, such as the treatment of his wife, Meghan, his mother's death, and the allegedly contentious relationship with his brother.

Talking about his and Meghan's decision to step down as working royals, Harry admitted he never thought they would be able to fully escape press coverage and paparazzi, but he did think they would receive "some form of peace."

Continuing his criticism of England's media outlets and acknowledging the former obsession over his late mother, Princess Diana, Harry said he had "never seen the level of abuse and harassment" that he witnessed with his wife.

Harry also spoke on the "fracture" in his relationship with Prince William, the heir to the throne, and appeared to be surprised by how much of the tension between them has been pinned on Meghan. In the book, Harry goes on to claim that his relationship with William, affectionately called "Willy," has been strained for years.

While talking about the relationship with William, Harry shared more details on the way the two brothers dealt with the death of their mother. He said he believes their relationship would not have reached its current point of contention if Princess Diana was still alive.

Harry said while he was younger, he often thought she was alive somewhere in the world, but in hiding, and she'd eventually come to "save" him and William. He also said he has felt her presence more in the past two years than he did in the 24 years after her death in 1997.

On a lighter note, Harry said he has watched the popular Netflix series "The Crown," which follows the life of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and her reign, even laughing while admitting he fact-checks the show.

He went on to tell Colbert the things he loved most about his grandmother were her "sharp wit and sense of humor" and her "ability to respond to anybody with a completely straight face" while joking.

He added that he was truly happy she died having lived a full life with a successful career, and now she is reunited with his grandfather, Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years.

Harry said the writing of "Spare," which he calls "the other side of the story," was a cathartic experience for him.

"Through this book I have been the most vulnerable I've ever been in my life, and I've never felt stronger," he told Colbert.

Colbert described the book as "fascinating" and a "very good read by itself."

Harry has been on a media tour to promote his book. On Sunday, he appeared on ITV and CBS’ "60 Minutes" for two separate sit-downs, followed by "Good Morning America" on Monday.

He is also on the cover of People Magazine.