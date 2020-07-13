Prince William, Prince Harry are keeping Zoom chats formal due to security concerns, source claims

Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry are reconnecting after the “Megxit” bombshell that rocked Kensington Palace -- but the royal brothers may have one new obstacle to tackle.

“The biggest problem now is security and not just outside security but within the boundaries of calls, Zooms and Skypes,” U.K.-based royal correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News.

“You have to think that while Harry and Meghan were here in the U.K. there were security measures in place to make sure that private chats over Zoom and so forth remained that -- private,” a palace insider told Sean. “Harry is [now] living in [a new house] and exposed to all kinds of mishaps security-wise.”

The palace insider alleged conversations between William and Harry have been formal out of caution that private chats could be leaked to the press. The source alleged the separation between the siblings has left Harry, 35, feeling down. The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle are currently residing in the former actress’ native Los Angeles.

“This is making Harry very sad and feeling even more cut off from a life that he remembers back here in the U.K.,” Sean claimed.

“Both William and Kate have been advised of this and know it makes the situation really hard to check in with Harry,” Sean continued. “Not only that, [but] this security rule extends to the appearances of [William’s children] Prince George and Princess Charlotte, whom Harry was really close to before swanning off to the U.S. He misses the fun times he had with them previously even though he has [his son] baby Archie with him too.”

Security is not only a concern for William.

Harry and Markle, 38, have been worried about their family’s safety after reportedly experiencing issues with drones flying above their palatial estate in Los Angeles.

"Drones have been flying over their house at all hours. It’s creepy and incredibly scary from a security standpoint, especially when they are outside with the baby," a source told Fox News back in May. "There’s no telling who is flying them and they have received death threats in the past, so every potential danger has to be taken seriously."

The Los Angeles Police Department also told Fox News at the time that reports have been made regarding the presence of drones nearby.

“Reports of drone activity have become more prevalent in the surrounding area near the reported residence,” a source inside the LAPD relayed to Fox News, noting that the force “can’t disclose who has made calls to police.”

Despite the uptick in unidentified flying objects whizzing around the skies in the “area near the reported residence,” the LAPD is adamant that “whether the drone-related incidents are found to be in violation of regulations or not, we take in all privacy issues as serious matters.”

The couple has assumptions that the drones are being operated by nosy photographers looking to steal a peek at them and their 1-year-old son Archie, Entertainment Tonight reported, citing an insider familiar with the pair.

"Meghan has received racist threats before, so they feel real to her,” the source told the outlet. “It is really creepy that people could be taking photos. They feel like they’re being invaded. It’s especially scary when they’re outside with Archie. It’s really scary."

In a published report by the Daily Beast, the outlet said Harry and Markle made “multiple” calls to local law enforcement regarding the drone-related fly-bys.

The pair made substantial security upgrades to the $18 million mansion -- owned by actor and media mogul Tyler Perry -- where they currently reside with their son in Beverly Hills.

This wasn't the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made home improvements to gain more privacy. In February, the couple upgraded their former Vancouver, Canada, property with a fence, tarp and security cameras before they ultimately made the move to Los Angeles in March following their “step back” as senior members of the royal family.

Upon their move from Canada to Los Angeles, security costs once again came into question, but President Trump quickly avowed on Twitter that "the U.S. will not pay for their security protection."

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine in March that the Sussexes would “personally cover” all of their security expenses.

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.