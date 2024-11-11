Prince Harry pays tribute to ‘my fellow veterans’ after missing royal family reunion at Remembrance Day

Prince Harry is paying tribute to "my fellow veterans" in honor of Veterans Day and Remembrance Day.

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex released a statement dedicated to those who served and their loved ones. The 40-year-old served in the British army for 10 years and founded the Invictus Games, a sporting event for the wounded, in 2014.

"I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made — both in times of conflict and peace," the father of two wrote, as quoted by People magazine. "You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models."

KATE MIDDLETON MAINTAINS REMEMBRANCE DAY APPEARANCE STREAK DESPITE RECENT CANCER BATTLE

"At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities," the statement shared. "That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today’s challenges. Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us."

"As you continue to serve — making valuable contributions to communities, colleagues, households and all those we love — my hope is that our communities will continue to serve your needs too," said Harry. "Your contributions do not stop because you no longer wear the uniform, and the collective sense of appreciation for what you have done for your countries should not stop either," he added.

"Let today be a reminder that the true measure of gratitude is not in words alone, but in our actions and our ongoing efforts to build a world worthy of the sacrifices that those before us have made — and to protect it for generations to come," he continued.

"To all those who have served — past and present — I offer my deepest respect and thanks. Your service has made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations and our shared future. I am honored to stand with you."

Harry’s statement came a day after members of the British royal family, including Kate Middleton, made an appearance for Remembrance Sunday at The Cenotaph war memorial. Harry, who calls the coastal city of Montecito, California, home alongside his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, was not in attendance. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California.

Kate, who announced in September that she was cancer-free, also attended the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night at the Royal Albert Hall. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince William. It was the 42-year-old’s first major ceremonial royal event after completing chemotherapy treatment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife made their royal exit. The couple said the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British press were what prompted them to step back as senior royals.

As a working member of the royal family, Harry held three honorary military titles - Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

Harry has continued his work in supporting veterans. In May, he attended a service in London to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. In July, he was honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards for his work with the Invictus Games.

"At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities. That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today’s challenges. Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us." — Prince Harry

On Nov. 6, Harry made a low-key appearance at the Pat Tillman Foundation’s 20th annual Tillman Honors gala in Chicago, People magazine reported.

The outlet also reported that last week, Harry wrote a letter to young members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity where he serves as a global ambassador. The message, which was addressed to bereaved military children, described how he understands "perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age."

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997 from injuries she sustained in a car crash. She was 36. Harry was 12 years old at the time.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It can be overwhelming and isolating," Harry wrote, as quoted by the outlet. "Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing."

"I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the values that your loved ones instilled in you — courage, compassion, and a sense of purpose," he shared. "These will serve as your guiding light, helping you navigate the challenges ahead.

"In coming together to support one another, you not only honor the memories of your loved ones but also forge bonds that can and will carry you through the toughest times. The tears and laughter, the shared experiences and the moments of joy you create together are powerful reminders that love endures," he wrote.

"Your resilience is a testament to the legacy of your loved ones, and I have every confidence in your ability to make them proud and to shine bright in the world. All they want is for you to be happy," he concluded his letter.

Over the years, Harry has spoken about finding a "second family" in the "lifelong friends" he developed while serving.

"Two tours in Afghanistan, flying Apache helicopters on a military base, means that you grow up pretty fast," he said in his 2022 Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY'S JABS AT QUEEN CAMILLA UNFORGIVABLE FOR KING CHARLES: EXPERT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Jeez, I went to war twice," he remarked. "… I signed up for three [years] and then they kept dangling the carrot of different options in front of me, and I ended up serving 10 years."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.