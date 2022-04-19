Prince Harry’s mission now is to ‘protect’ Queen Elizabeth after trip back to UK: ‘It was so nice to see her’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry might once again be ready to tend to his home duties.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, took part in the Invictus Games — the fifth iteration of the famed sporting event for injured and sick veterans — and during the event, Harry sat down with "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb to shed light on his recent trip back to Buckingham Palace to visit with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Being with her, it was great," Harry said of the meetup. "It was just so nice to see her. … She’s in great form."



Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 in February, and the British monarch's health has been rooted in speculation ever since, with the queen only making fewer than usual public appearances.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE ALL SMILES WHILE RIDING MINIATURE LAND ROVERS AT INVICTUS GAMES EVENT

The Queen was also absent from the Easter weekend celebrations, which caused many to question whether her health was keeping her at bay.



Despite her clandestine meetings with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Harry said he managed to converse with his grandmother over tea and alongside the Duchess of Sussex.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY HIRE FORMER OBAMA, BUSH BODYGUARD: REPORT

"She’s always got a great sense of humor with me," said Harry.



"I know you make her laugh. That’s what she always says," Hoda noted to Harry during their conversation. "Did you do it (make her laugh) again?

"Yeah, I did," Harry said through laughter. "It was really nice to catch up with her."



Despite the fact he and Markle have since stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, Harry said living across continents from his further away from his grandmother has only heightened the efforts he puts in to maintain her sense of security as it pertains to his interests in the firm.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON ARE ‘OVERWHELMED WITH REMORSE’ FOLLOWING TENSE CARIBBEAN TOUR, SOURCE SAYS

"I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he explained to Hoda. "You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the states."

Harry reportedly wants to return to his homeland in June for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations; however, before doing so, the Duke of Sussex is hoping to improve his relationship with his brother Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rumors of an alleged royal feud came to light in 2019, when royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that since Markle, 40, and Harry announced their engagement in 2017, William, 39, grew increasingly worried about his brother and his whirlwind romance with the American actress.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.