Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation back 'in good standing' after being declared ‘delinquent’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation is back in "good standing" after being listed as "delinquent" on their website Monday.

The press office for California Attorney General Rob Bonta confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday, "After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organization is current and in good standing."

Representatives for Archewell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment about the change in status.

In documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital, the charity had been declared "delinquent" by the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for "failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees."

Per the document, "An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds. The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry."

"Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed," it continued.

On Tuesday, a source told Fox News Digital that the charity's tax filings were submitted as required. All payments were sent to the Attorney General's Office via tracked mail, and those payments were received on time.

Previously, a source had also told NBC that the charity did file on time but a check that was sent was never received, and Archewell only became aware of the issue when the notice was issued. Their sources report a new check has been sent, and they expect the issue to be resolved quickly and reflected in the state's records within the next seven business days.

The Archewell Foundation was first registered with the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers in July 2021 with a summary of the organization's primary activity.

The document states, " Archewell Foundation is an impact-driven nonprofit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell Foundation's core purpose is to uplift and unite communities – local and global, online and offline – one act of compassion at a time."

"Archewell Foundation believes that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century and, through its work, Archewell Foundation supports a growing community of partner organizations fueling systematic cultural change. Archewell Foundation listens to people and their communities, helps them to tell their stories, puts real action behind its words, and spotlights a new generation of leadership."

Prince Harry and Markle just finished their trip to Nigeria, where they had been promoting mental health for soldiers and, according to People, highlighting the Invictus Games, which Nigeria participated in for the first time in 2023.