Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria visit aims to keep up 'royal image,' expert claims: They 'crave power'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in Nigeria.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to visit the African country for the first time by Nigeria's chief of defense staff, the country's highest-ranking military official. They are accompanied by People magazine’s chief foreign correspondent Simon Perry, who will be covering the couple’s various outings.

According to the outlet, the trip will also highlight the Invictus Games, which Nigeria participated in for the first time in September 2023.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that the three-day visit is aimed at boosting the couple’s popularity following their exit from royal duties in 2020.

"The couple needs positive PR as they are often reminded of their failures," Chard alleged. "They also seem to crave power and seek things to elevate themselves. The Invictus Games elevates them in the world of philanthropy and anything to do with Invictus is a guaranteed great press moment."

"Harry and Meghan will try and achieve as much press and attention as possible," Chard continued. "I would be surprised if they didn’t call in pool coverage. I also wouldn’t be surprised if they had Netflix cameras following them, especially as one of the cultural activities is a polo game… their few days in Nigeria will have the feel of a royal tour, albeit a sudo royal tour."

"They are not working royals, but want and need to keep up a royal image," Chard alleged.

People magazine reported that on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex delivered a welcome address at the inaugural mental health summit GEANCO Foundation at the Lightway Academy in Abuja. They were greeted by students who kicked off the summit with a welcome dance.

Markle, who recently revealed her Nigerian heritage, also spoke about the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

"… A few weeks ago, she looked at me and saw her reflection in my eyes," said the 42-year-old, as quoted by the outlet. "She said, 'Mama, I see me in you.' Now, she was talking literally, but I held onto those words in a different way. I thought, ‘Yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you.’ But as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well."

On Friday, the couple will meet with the chief of defense staff. Harry, 39, will later meet with injured service members at a military hospital.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital she was not surprised that a correspondent from People magazine, in particular, was chosen to cover the trip. The couple have been outspoken about British tabloids over the years and how it impacted them as working royals before stepping back.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s communication team works with People magazine quite often," Schofield explained. "Harry was even featured on the cover of their magazine while promoting his memoir ‘Spare.’ Harry and Meghan’s motives couldn’t be more transparent… the Sussexes are in dire need of positive press. They are in a position of controlling the narrative more carefully if they handpick who has access to them."

"… Their decision to give a veteran People magazine reporter this access completely contradicts their Megxit manifesto," Schofield alleged. "In January 2020, the Sussexes announced that they were changing their media strategy to ‘ensure diverse and open access to their work.’"

"Harry and Meghan declared their intention to ‘engage with grassroots media organizations and young, up-and-coming journalists.’ People Magazine is 50 years old. An established entertainment outlet. And the assigned reporter was once a young up-and-coming journalist... but that was probably during the George H. W. Bush administration."

"People magazine will give their trip a glowing review because [the outlet] will want to continue to have access to Harry and Meghan," Schofield insisted. "… Giving access to People magazine versus a publication like the Washington Post or The New York Times tells you that their ultimate objective is to win over Hollywood."

Harry has had a troubled relationship with the royal family since he quit royal duties. According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media prompted the move to California.

After their departure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired their grievances about life as royals. In 2021, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview that was viewed by 50 million people globally. Following the release of a six-part docuseries on Netflix in 2022, Harry’s memoir was published in 2023, quickly becoming a bestseller.

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in 2018.

Earlier this week, Harry arrived in London without Markle by his side. He was in his home country to highlight the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that the prince would not be meeting with his father.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme," the statement said.

"The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has been keeping a low profile as she seeks treatment for cancer. The king, 75, who was also diagnosed with cancer, has returned to public-facing duties as he continues his recovery.

However, not every royal watcher is scoffing at the couple’s trip. Doug Eldridge, an agent, celeb branding expert, as well as the founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital that the visit will help cast aside the ongoing royal drama that has followed the couple.

"People magazine… has a primarily female readership," Eldridge explained. "Harry's popularity with women has taken a hit, while Markle is widely seen as the outsider, who tore him away from the shards of his already broken family. This is a strategic step to reframe the couple — and more importantly, their character —in a more flattering light, for the female demographic, which has largely turned on them, both individually and collectively, as a couple."

"They are [also] getting back to the very roots that I've suggested in the past – philanthropy," he shared. "… Harry was the driving force behind the Invictus Games, which is an Olympic-type setting for wounded veterans to compete on an international stage. Additionally, his late mother, Princess Diana, was known for her charity work in Africa… For Harry to pivot back to his roots is a step in the right direction. It might seem like a 180, but it’s a long overdue course correction."

Eldridge noted that if he was on the couple’s PR team, he would advise them to focus on their work with wounded veterans and African interests as well as Markle’s "quest" to learn more about her roots.

"If they're committed to the long game here, they will ease into this like a clutch and accelerator; forcing the Markle angle will only serve to 'grind gears' and create a lot of smoke," said Eldridge. "Over the long run, that's how you burn out an engine."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital she would have preferred to see a different correspondent covering the couple’s journey.

"It’s not surprising that of all those they could have taken with them on their upcoming trip to Nigeria, it’s Simon Perry who is sympathetic to them and scathing regarding Prince William and Catherine," Fordwich alleged.

"… Being sympathetic to Harry and Meghan, he’ll no doubt put a positive spin on their Nigeria trip. But something he won’t be able to do… is negate the sheer hypocrisy of a couple who declared wanting their ‘privacy’ [while] embarking on such a high-profile tour. Harry has whined about being ‘traumatized’ every time a camera clicks."

According to People, the couple will spend their Saturday attending a training session for the organization Nigeria: Unconquered. They will also attend a reception hosted by the chief of defence staff in honor of military families. In the afternoon, Markle will co-host an event on Women in Leadership with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization.

Then on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess will attend a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception, and a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.