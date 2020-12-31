Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share photos of their mothers and younger selves in website relaunch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are putting their best foot forward as they embark on the New Year and relaunched the website for their nonprofit, Archewell, with a personal touch.

To culminate the newly reestablished website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared two childhood photos to the site’s homepage and adorable is an understatement.

One image shows a young Prince Harry, now 36, sitting on the shoulders of his mother, Princess Diana as the late royal flashes a radiant smile. The second picture is equally as sweet and shows Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, kneeling next to her young daughter, now 39 – both smiling as Ragland clutches Markle, who is donning a dress with puffy shoulders and a thick white collar.

"I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell," the couple writes in their "Letter for 2021" on the website, which they initially launched in October.

"We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike," the letter continues. "In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.

"We invite you to join us as we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time," the pair conclude the letter with their signatures — "Harry & Meghan."

The newly reconfigured website debuted days after Markle and Harry dropped their first podcast episode from Archewell Audio on Spotify. The pair made their foray into podcasting by sharing a cameo from their 1-year-old son, Archie.

The young royal's name and that of his parents’ nonprofit is derived from the Greek word ‘arche,’ which means "source of action" and couple said in a statement shortly after stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name," they wrote.

"To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

The time appears to be right now.