Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mocked with savage joke on 'Saturday Night Live'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially become a punch line.

During the "Weekend Update" portion of the most recent episode of "Saturday Night Live," cast member Colin Jost poked fun at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"President [Donald] Trump also announced a new trade deal with the U.K. that will reopen British markets for American companies," he began. "All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two," he said as a photo of Harry and Meghan flashed on the screen.

The estranged royals made their official move to Montecito, Calif., in March 2020 after deciding to take a step back from their roles, citing the intrusive British media and what they said was a lack of support from the palace.

Since stepping away from their roles as working royals, the couple have made comments about their experience within the royal family, most notably during an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, during their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," and in Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare."

The "Saturday Night Live" episode comes a short time after Prince Harry told the BBC he would like to reconcile with his family.

"There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," he said, adding that he doesn't "know how much longer my father has."

"There have been so many disagreements," said Harry. "Differences between me and some of my family. … Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things. But … I would love a reconciliation with my family. … It would be nice to reconcile."

Harry said it is "entirely up to" his family whether they want to reconnect or not.

Despite Harry's willingness to reconcile, royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that his elder brother, Prince William, Prince of Wales, remains singularly focused on "protecting the monarchy" and is not keen on reconciling.

"Over the years, the gulf has widened between Prince William and Harry, all due to Harry’s ever-public denigration of the royal family, not the least of which has been this most recent BBC interview. Prince William is more resolved than ever to take action once he becomes king. His overriding concern is protecting the monarchy, which he sees as denigrated by commercial endeavors," she said.

Meanwhile, Harry and Markle recently attended a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles as part of her "Cowboy Carter" tour.

Markle posted photos from their night out, including several photos of the couple dancing, cuddling and kissing. One of the photos showed the special words embroidered onto Prince Harry's hat, which included "Archie," "Lili" and "My Love."

"About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love," she captioned the post.