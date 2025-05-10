Meghan Markle shares PDA-filled date night with Prince Harry after saying couple's in 'honeymoon' phase

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle packed on the PDA with Prince Harry on Friday at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

"About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love," the Duchess of Sussex wrote on her Instagram on Saturday, while sharing several photos and photos showing the royal couple dancing, embracing and kissing.

The Saturday post comes less than two weeks after Markle said that she and Harry are in the "honeymoon" phase of their marriage.

The 43-year-old likened their relationship to the final round of a video game where you "slay the dragon, save the princess," and dispelled any notion of divorce on friend Jamie Kern Lima's podcast late last month following months of speculation.

"He’s such a great partner. I feel that every day in how supportive he's been and is," Markle said on the podcast. "That man loves me so much and, you know, look what we’ve built. We’ve built a beautiful life, and we have two healthy, beautiful children."

She continued, "I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Brothers and you get to the final final level, and what’s the goal in Super Mario Brothers? Slay the dragon, save the princess."

"I’m like, that’s my husband," she added. "He’s just out there constantly… going to do whatever he can to make sure our family is safe and protected and uplifted, and still make time for date nights."

Markle said, "You have to imagine, at the beginning, everyone has butterflies, and then we immediately went into the trenches together right out of the gate, six months into dating. So now, seven years later when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way, and that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now."

"He’s also a fox, if you haven’t noticed," Markle joked. "My husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful."

The PDA post also comes a week after Markle talked on her new podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder," about the stresses of being under the "microscope" of the media while discussing launching her lifestyle brand.

"Whatever I put out in the world will have so much attention," she said on the podcast on Tuesday. "I go, ‘yeah.’ And there's a flip side to that coin, which we know. It's a microscope that a lot of people don't have to experience."

Markle rarely shares PDA photos with her husband, but after she started a new Instagram at the beginning of the year when she launched her lifestyle brand, the duchess began to post pictures of her family, including her children, (although mainly the backs of their heads).

The couple stepped down as senior royals and left England in 2020 over what they perceived as intense and unfair scrutiny of Markle from the British media.