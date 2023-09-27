Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted by Kelly Osbourne for ‘whining’ and taking ‘victim road’

Kelly Osbourne has once again ripped apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for "whining" and taking the "victim road."



During another scathing rant, Osbourne, 38, criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for how they went about their lives after making the decision to step back as senior royals.

"I feel a certain level of disappointment because I feel like they had the opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change," she shared on "The Osbournes Podcast."

After the English television personality doubled down on her comments on Harry being a "t---," Osbourne claimed the couple went "down this victim road."

"I get wanting to leave [the royal family], I get that, but then just leave," Osbourne remarked. "Don’t leave and give, like, ‘woe is me’ stories about how difficult it was."

She noted, "Life is hard for everybody."

Osbourne’s comments come after she appeared on the "I've Had It" podcast in June, where she spoke about the Duke of Sussex's attitude toward life, calling him a "f---ing t---."

"[He’s like], ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one who's had mental problems, my life was so hard,'" Osbourne said.

"Everybody’s life was f---ing hard," she added. "You were the prince of a g------ country who dressed up as a f---ing Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the pope. Suck it."

A representative for Harry and Markle did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision to step back as senior royals in 2020. A year later, the couple released several explosive tell-alls, candidly speaking out about their experiences being part of the royal family.

The pair sat for a two-hour TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, launched a six-part Netflix series about their life together in late 2022, and Harry released his best-selling memoir "Spare" in January.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also parted ways with Spotify – after one season of Markle's podcast, "Archetypes".

In December 2020, the couple signed a three-year podcasting deal that, according to industry sources, was worth between $15 million and $18 million, Forbes reported. Some reports indicated that the deal was worth as much as $25 million.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a joint statement from Spotify and Archewell sent to FOX Business said.

It’s unclear why "Archetypes," hosted by the former American actress, has left the platform.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.