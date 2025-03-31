Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry

Prince Harry accused of bullying in ‘deeply damaging’ claims as new scandal rocks Sussexes: expert

Sophie Chandauka, the Sentebale chair, claimed an incident with his wife Meghan Markle became a source of friction

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Prince Harry 'has an uncertain future' after tell-alls: royal expert

Prince Harry ‘has an uncertain future’ after tell-alls: royal expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen tells Fox News Digital that after a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, a six-part Netflix docuseries and a memoir, the Duke of Sussex needs to focus on his future.

Prince Harry has found himself in an unwanted spotlight after the royal was accused of orchestrating a bullying and harassment campaign to try to force out the leader of a charity he co-founded.

Sophie Chandauka, the Sentebale chair, took several shots at the Duke of Sussex on Sky News on Sunday. She told the outlet that the 40-year-old's abrupt resignation from the charity caught her blindsided and was "an example of harassment and bullying at scale." 

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell, which handles the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Chandauka for comment.

PRINCE HARRY ALLEGEDLY ASKED CHAIRWOMAN OF HIS FORMER CHARITY TO PUBLICLY DEFEND MEGHAN MARKLE

Prince Harry looking up wearing a light blue shirt

Sophie Chandauka, chair of Sentebale, told Sky News that Prince Harry’s resignation had caught her blindsided and was "an example of harassment and bullying at scale." (Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seen at King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry has had a strained relationship with his family since he quit royal duties. (Ben Stansall/Getty Images)

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that Chandauka’s allegations have been fiercely rebuked by those close to the foundation and Harry. 

"It’s impossible to know at this stage the outcome or ramifications," he explained. "I hope that the charity very close to Prince Harry’s heart can continue, and with [wife] Meghan [Markle] adding extra dimensions, moving from success to success."

But royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams feels the allegations are "deeply damaging" to Harry's reputation.

"In extremely unpleasant circumstances he has left the charity he co-founded in his mother’s memory. The total breakdown of trust and the hostility between the co-founders and trustees and Sophie has led to her airing accusations of bullying and harassment against him. Also, she claims to have been targeted by the 'Sussex PR machine.'"

Sophie Chandauka wearing a ruby red satin dress looking to the side.

Sophie Chandauka attends a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at the Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale)

"It will remind many of the ruthless ways Meghan and Harry behaved when they claimed that Buckingham Palace briefed against them when they were senior working royals and launched a campaign to monetize their royal connections, which created a deep rift with the royal family," Fitzwilliams shared. 

Meghan Markle laughs near the stove at home.

Meghan Markle has been keeping busy launching her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," and her lifestyle brand, As Ever. (Netflix)

"Meghan herself faced bullying allegations, which she strongly denied, allegations that were published in The Times shortly before the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. They were recently revived in The Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair."

"Their struggling brand seems pretty toxic at the moment," Fitzwilliams claimed.

Meghan Markle wearing a white top and pants walking and hold Prince Harry's hand outdoors.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale in Wellington, Fla., on April 12, 2024. (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA Images via Getty Images)

Chandauka claimed to Sky News that Harry’s Netflix deal interfered with a scheduled fundraiser and that Meghan, in particular, became a source of friction.

Chandauka said a polo fundraiser scheduled in Miami last year almost fell apart when Harry asked to bring a camera crew along to film him for a Netflix series about the sport. She said the venue's costs skyrocketed when it became a commercial venture, forcing them to scramble to find another host, which Harry arranged through his connections.

Meghan Markle smiling and posing next to Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras following a polo match.

Argentine professional polo player Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, center, embraces Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during the prize ceremony for the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla.

She noted that Meghan’s surprise appearance at the event led to an awkward moment during the trophy presentation after the match. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding a trophy with other polo players.

From left: Dana Barnes, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Adolfo Cambiaso and Malcolm Borwick are shown during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge benefiting Sentebale at Grand Champions Polo Club on April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Sentebale)

In a video clip circulated on social media, Chandauka tried to pose next to the duke as he held the trophy in one hand and had his other wrapped around Meghan. But the duchess appeared to gesture that Chandauka should move farther from Harry, forcing her to duck under the silver cup to get into the photo.

Prince Harry kissing Meghan Markle while holding a medal.

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle kiss as she presents members of his polo team with the trophy for winning the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"The international press captured this, and there was a lot of talk about the duchess and the choreography onstage and whether she should have been there and her treatment of me," Chandauka said.

She said she rejected Harry’s request that she issue a statement in support of Meghan because "we cannot be an extension of the Sussexes."

Dr Sophie Chandauka standing in between Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry at a polo match.

Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE (center), Chair of Sentebale, Nacho Figueras (left), Sentebale Ambassador and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (right), Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale, pose for a photo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on August 12, 2023, in Singapore. (Matt Jelonek/Getty Images for Sentebale)

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told Fox News Digital that Chandauka’s strategy towards addressing the Sussexes has become "horse around and find out."

"Sophie Chandauka is spelling out [Harry’s] alleged manipulative actions for the world to read and judge for themselves," said Schofield. "This isn’t an anonymous source. She’s an incredibly successful woman with names like Meta and J.P. Morgan on her resume. This is… an adversary willing to defend herself in the court of public opinion."

Prince Harry 'has an uncertain future' after tell-alls: royal expert

"The duke has worked especially hard to rebrand himself an anti-racism activist since marrying Meghan Markle," she said. "Accusations like these set him back and jeopardize his credibility. I do think it’s significant that the word ‘bully’ continues to follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s going to take more than laughter around a Netflix-staged kitchen to change public perception."

Prince Harry sitting in between Alix Lebec and Sophie Chandauka speaking to a mic wearing all black.

From left: Alix Lebec, Founder & CEO of Lebec, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale and Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, Chair of Sentebale, speak during the Sentebale "Potential is Waiting" panel discussion on April 11, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Sentebale)

Chandauka said there was a significant drop in donors after Harry and Meghan left royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. She claimed that the drama surrounding the split between the Sussexes and the royal family had become a major risk to the charity. And as tensions with the Sussexes mounted, Chandauka claimed she had been a victim of "this unleashing of the Sussex machine," referring to Harry’s public relations team.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry on missionary trip

Sophie Chandauka said she had been a victim of "this unleashing of the Sussex machine." (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Chandauka claimed Harry wanted to "eject" her from Sentebale, stating, "This went on for months, it went on through bullying, harassment," as quoted by The Times.

"When that failed, Prince Harry and his team started to brief sponsors against me and the charity because that is a sure way of getting me out if it’s seen as though I’m not being successful in my fundraising efforts," she added.

Prince Harry holding onto the arm of Prince Seeiso of Lesotho

Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, said they quit as patrons of Sentebale "with heavy hearts." (Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale)

According to The Times, Chandauka also claimed that Harry had "effectively pushed through" the immediate appointment of a new board member without consulting her.

"Everybody is shocked and quiet," she said. "But this is what happens when the prince is in the room, and no one has the courage to speak."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands on their wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle. Meghan was an American actress before she became a member of the British royal family. (Getty Images)

Chaundauka said her relationship with Harry had generally been "fantastic." Still, there were "some individuals on the board who thought they could get away with mistreating a woman."

Princess Diana wearing the lover's knot tiara in a white dress looks off camera

Sentebale was founded in honor of Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. (Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive)

Harry cited a breakdown in the relationship between board members and Chandauka when he resigned as patron of the charity he co-founded nearly 20 years ago in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho said in a joint statement that they quit "with heavy hearts" as patrons in support of the trustees in their dispute with Chandauka.

Prince Harry wearing a light blue shirt smiling with Prince Seeiso

Prince Harry with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in the Maluti Mountains on December 8, 2014, in Mokhotlong, Lesotho. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)

"It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation," the princes said. "In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as senior royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A source familiar with events countered Chandauka’s claims, noting that Harry and Seeiso sent a resignation letter to the chair and trustees on March 10. A source close to the trustees and patrons noted that they expected what they described as this publicity stunt and remained adamant in their resignation for the charity’s sake.

A friend of Harry’s told The Times that the prince was "distraught," while another "long-serving trustee" called Chandauka’s claims "total bollocks." 

PRINCE HARRY REGRETS ROYAL EXIT BUT MEGHAN MARKLE ‘COULDN’T WAIT TO GET AWAY’: EXPERT

Prince Harry looks serious as he walks in a dark suit and tie

Sources have questioned the claims made against Prince Harry. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency)

A source familiar with the charity and trustee’s plans also told the outlet that each former trustee had been asked to submit a report to the Charity Commission. One report included concerns about Chandauka’s governance and details her "manipulation of minutes to endorse her false claims of bullying and misogyny."

Holding a microphone, Prince Harry speaks to the crowd at the Invictus Games Closing Games in the Netherlands, wearing a dark blue suit and royal blue shirt

The charity, whose name means "don’t forget me" in the Sesotho language of Lesotho and South Africa, was founded to help youths affected by AIDS in the small mountainous nation and in Botswana. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

A source close to Chandauka denied the claim.

Sources also told the outlet that they were worried about the charity’s future because available funds had fallen below its $776,283 safety threshold since Chandauka, a Zimbabwe-born lawyer, was appointed in 2023. 

Prince Harry smiles and looks off camera

Sentebale is now moving to address youth health, wealth and climate resilience in Southern Africa. (Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A source close to Chandauka confirmed the figure to The Times but also pointed out that Sentebale was also awaiting the $1.75 million that had been pledged.

Copies of Prince Harry's memoir Spare on a top of a table

Prince Harry donated some of the proceeds from "Spare" to Sentebale. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at an event

A person close to the charity’s patrons and trustees and familiar with events countered Chandauka’s claims. The person, who requested anonymity because the allegations are under scrutiny by the Charity Commission, said Harry and Seeiso had sent a resignation letter to the chair on March 10 — two weeks before they went public with the news. (Getty Images)

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," questioned the bullying claims.

PRINCE HARRY 'IN SHOCK' AS HE QUITS AFRICAN CHARITY AMID FOUNDATION'S MOUNTING LEGAL ISSUES

Princess Diana and Prince Harry catch British Grand Prix together

Prince Harry and Princess Diana watched the British Grand Prix in 1994. Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," said he was appalled by the bullying claims. (Coventry Telegraph Archive/Getty Images)

"As someone who has covered the royal family for over a half-century and is very familiar with the royals who really care about the charities they support, I am appalled that Harry and Prince Seeiso are having to step away from Sentebale," he said.

"As much as Invictus, this is Harry's baby and has been since he founded the charity in Princess Diana's memory," Andersen pointed out. "Sentebale and all the good it's been able to accomplish in Africa is due entirely to the two princes. Harry is Sentebale.

Meghan Markle waves in a white halter top and light pink pants while holding Prince Harry's hand in a grey suit

A source said the trustees and patrons were firm in their decision to leave and had collectively decided to resign with the expectation Sophie Chandauka would pull such a publicity stunt after their departure. (Henning Kaiser/picture alliance/Getty Images)

"I think it speaks volumes that so many people are following Harry's lead and resigning. These days, bullying is such an easy accusation to toss around, and it's a damn shame because there are plenty of real bullies out there. Harry isn't one of them."

Prince Harry BetterUp

According to sources, Prince Harry hopes to return to Sentebale. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that Chandauka’s accusations remind the public of past similar claims about the couple.

"If this were an isolated incident it would be different," she said. "But this accusation further reinforces a consistent pattern… Given previous bullying allegations about Meghan Markle, this serves to further compound the perception of dysfunction and conflict constantly surrounding them both.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, greet crowds outside Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth's death

Sophie Chandauka said she rejected Prince Harry’s request that she issue a statement in support of Meghan, because "we cannot be an extension of the Sussexes." (Paul Childs/Reuters)

"This [also] alienates donors and supporters alike, both of whom value stability and integrity regarding charitable leadership. This consistent pattern… overshadows positive aspects of Harry’s work as it amplifies scrutiny of the couple’s behavior… The public sees this pattern of controversies."

MEGHAN MARKLE BLAMED BY PRINCE HARRY’S PALS FOR MAKING HIM ‘TOO WOKE’ BEFORE ROYAL EXIT: AUTHOR

Meghan Markle wears a black dress and a black hat at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Meghan Markle was previously accused of being a bully. A spokesperson strongly denied the claim. (Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

"While they have tried to position themselves as champions of social justice and equality, this additional scandal undermines that," she added.

According to The Times, Harry has helped raise nearly $16 million for Sentebale and has donated more than $1 million of the proceeds from his memoir "Spare" to the charity.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waving to a crowd

Prince Harry resigned from Sentebale on Tuesday as patron.

A friend told the outlet that Harry hopes to be involved with Sentebale again if Chandauka leaves.

Prince Harry and Meghan are feted in a school in Nigeria

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to meet students at the Lightway Academy upon their arrival in Abuja, Nigeria, May 10, 2024. The couple reside in Montecito. (Abraham Achirga/Reuters)

"What Harry has made clear is he’s not walking away from Sentebale — he is just not currently able to fulfill his role," the pal explained. 

"If there’s a choice for them to carry on in the way they were, then he’d want that. Harry’s commitment to the people and the issues is ongoing. People will just need to look at the facts, which the Charity Commission will do, and the facts haven’t come out yet."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

