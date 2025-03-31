Prince Harry accused of bullying in ‘deeply damaging’ claims as new scandal rocks Sussexes: expert

Prince Harry has found himself in an unwanted spotlight after the royal was accused of orchestrating a bullying and harassment campaign to try to force out the leader of a charity he co-founded.

Sophie Chandauka, the Sentebale chair, took several shots at the Duke of Sussex on Sky News on Sunday. She told the outlet that the 40-year-old's abrupt resignation from the charity caught her blindsided and was "an example of harassment and bullying at scale."

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell, which handles the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Chandauka for comment.

PRINCE HARRY ALLEGEDLY ASKED CHAIRWOMAN OF HIS FORMER CHARITY TO PUBLICLY DEFEND MEGHAN MARKLE

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that Chandauka’s allegations have been fiercely rebuked by those close to the foundation and Harry.

"It’s impossible to know at this stage the outcome or ramifications," he explained. "I hope that the charity very close to Prince Harry’s heart can continue, and with [wife] Meghan [Markle] adding extra dimensions, moving from success to success."

But royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams feels the allegations are "deeply damaging" to Harry's reputation.

"In extremely unpleasant circumstances he has left the charity he co-founded in his mother’s memory. The total breakdown of trust and the hostility between the co-founders and trustees and Sophie has led to her airing accusations of bullying and harassment against him. Also, she claims to have been targeted by the 'Sussex PR machine.'"

"It will remind many of the ruthless ways Meghan and Harry behaved when they claimed that Buckingham Palace briefed against them when they were senior working royals and launched a campaign to monetize their royal connections, which created a deep rift with the royal family," Fitzwilliams shared.

"Meghan herself faced bullying allegations, which she strongly denied, allegations that were published in The Times shortly before the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. They were recently revived in The Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair."

"Their struggling brand seems pretty toxic at the moment," Fitzwilliams claimed.

Chandauka claimed to Sky News that Harry’s Netflix deal interfered with a scheduled fundraiser and that Meghan, in particular, became a source of friction.

Chandauka said a polo fundraiser scheduled in Miami last year almost fell apart when Harry asked to bring a camera crew along to film him for a Netflix series about the sport. She said the venue's costs skyrocketed when it became a commercial venture, forcing them to scramble to find another host, which Harry arranged through his connections.

She noted that Meghan’s surprise appearance at the event led to an awkward moment during the trophy presentation after the match.

In a video clip circulated on social media, Chandauka tried to pose next to the duke as he held the trophy in one hand and had his other wrapped around Meghan. But the duchess appeared to gesture that Chandauka should move farther from Harry, forcing her to duck under the silver cup to get into the photo.

"The international press captured this, and there was a lot of talk about the duchess and the choreography onstage and whether she should have been there and her treatment of me," Chandauka said.

She said she rejected Harry’s request that she issue a statement in support of Meghan because "we cannot be an extension of the Sussexes."

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told Fox News Digital that Chandauka’s strategy towards addressing the Sussexes has become "horse around and find out."

"Sophie Chandauka is spelling out [Harry’s] alleged manipulative actions for the world to read and judge for themselves," said Schofield. "This isn’t an anonymous source. She’s an incredibly successful woman with names like Meta and J.P. Morgan on her resume. This is… an adversary willing to defend herself in the court of public opinion."

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY ‘HAS AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE’ AFTER TELL-ALLS: ROYAL EXPERT

"The duke has worked especially hard to rebrand himself an anti-racism activist since marrying Meghan Markle," she said. "Accusations like these set him back and jeopardize his credibility. I do think it’s significant that the word ‘bully’ continues to follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s going to take more than laughter around a Netflix-staged kitchen to change public perception."

Chandauka said there was a significant drop in donors after Harry and Meghan left royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. She claimed that the drama surrounding the split between the Sussexes and the royal family had become a major risk to the charity. And as tensions with the Sussexes mounted, Chandauka claimed she had been a victim of "this unleashing of the Sussex machine," referring to Harry’s public relations team.

Chandauka claimed Harry wanted to "eject" her from Sentebale, stating, "This went on for months, it went on through bullying, harassment," as quoted by The Times.

"When that failed, Prince Harry and his team started to brief sponsors against me and the charity because that is a sure way of getting me out if it’s seen as though I’m not being successful in my fundraising efforts," she added.

According to The Times, Chandauka also claimed that Harry had "effectively pushed through" the immediate appointment of a new board member without consulting her.

"Everybody is shocked and quiet," she said. "But this is what happens when the prince is in the room, and no one has the courage to speak."

Chaundauka said her relationship with Harry had generally been "fantastic." Still, there were "some individuals on the board who thought they could get away with mistreating a woman."

Harry cited a breakdown in the relationship between board members and Chandauka when he resigned as patron of the charity he co-founded nearly 20 years ago in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho said in a joint statement that they quit "with heavy hearts" as patrons in support of the trustees in their dispute with Chandauka.

"It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation," the princes said. "In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship."

A source familiar with events countered Chandauka’s claims, noting that Harry and Seeiso sent a resignation letter to the chair and trustees on March 10. A source close to the trustees and patrons noted that they expected what they described as this publicity stunt and remained adamant in their resignation for the charity’s sake.

A friend of Harry’s told The Times that the prince was "distraught," while another "long-serving trustee" called Chandauka’s claims "total bollocks."

PRINCE HARRY REGRETS ROYAL EXIT BUT MEGHAN MARKLE ‘COULDN’T WAIT TO GET AWAY’: EXPERT

A source familiar with the charity and trustee’s plans also told the outlet that each former trustee had been asked to submit a report to the Charity Commission. One report included concerns about Chandauka’s governance and details her "manipulation of minutes to endorse her false claims of bullying and misogyny."

A source close to Chandauka denied the claim.

Sources also told the outlet that they were worried about the charity’s future because available funds had fallen below its $776,283 safety threshold since Chandauka, a Zimbabwe-born lawyer, was appointed in 2023.

A source close to Chandauka confirmed the figure to The Times but also pointed out that Sentebale was also awaiting the $1.75 million that had been pledged.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," questioned the bullying claims.

PRINCE HARRY 'IN SHOCK' AS HE QUITS AFRICAN CHARITY AMID FOUNDATION'S MOUNTING LEGAL ISSUES

"As someone who has covered the royal family for over a half-century and is very familiar with the royals who really care about the charities they support, I am appalled that Harry and Prince Seeiso are having to step away from Sentebale," he said.

"As much as Invictus, this is Harry's baby and has been since he founded the charity in Princess Diana's memory," Andersen pointed out. "Sentebale and all the good it's been able to accomplish in Africa is due entirely to the two princes. Harry is Sentebale.

"I think it speaks volumes that so many people are following Harry's lead and resigning. These days, bullying is such an easy accusation to toss around, and it's a damn shame because there are plenty of real bullies out there. Harry isn't one of them."

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that Chandauka’s accusations remind the public of past similar claims about the couple.

"If this were an isolated incident it would be different," she said. "But this accusation further reinforces a consistent pattern… Given previous bullying allegations about Meghan Markle, this serves to further compound the perception of dysfunction and conflict constantly surrounding them both.

"This [also] alienates donors and supporters alike, both of whom value stability and integrity regarding charitable leadership. This consistent pattern… overshadows positive aspects of Harry’s work as it amplifies scrutiny of the couple’s behavior… The public sees this pattern of controversies."

MEGHAN MARKLE BLAMED BY PRINCE HARRY’S PALS FOR MAKING HIM ‘TOO WOKE’ BEFORE ROYAL EXIT: AUTHOR

"While they have tried to position themselves as champions of social justice and equality, this additional scandal undermines that," she added.

According to The Times, Harry has helped raise nearly $16 million for Sentebale and has donated more than $1 million of the proceeds from his memoir "Spare" to the charity.

A friend told the outlet that Harry hopes to be involved with Sentebale again if Chandauka leaves.

"What Harry has made clear is he’s not walking away from Sentebale — he is just not currently able to fulfill his role," the pal explained.

"If there’s a choice for them to carry on in the way they were, then he’d want that. Harry’s commitment to the people and the issues is ongoing. People will just need to look at the facts, which the Charity Commission will do, and the facts haven’t come out yet."