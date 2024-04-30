Sammy Hagar 'did it right' by being with wife 24/7, taking kids on tour

Sammy Hagar and his wife Kari Karte have been married for almost 30 years.

The former Van Halen frontman, 76, told Fox News Digital this week that he kept his marriage strong early on by taking his wife on tour with him — and their two kids soon joined them.

"My wife goes on the road, she goes everywhere with me. We are together 24/7," Hagar explained Tuesday after his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where he praised his wife.

"I can’t tell you how I enjoy having a partner every time something good happens," he said during his speech. "I don’t want to share that by myself. I don’t want to live in a beautiful home, drive fast cars and walk on a beautiful beach without my wife, you know? It’s really important to have a partner that supports you and that you want to be with and be around and that’s Kari."

Hagar and Karte, 57, married in 1995. They share two daughters: Kama, 28, and Samantha, 23.

"We packed our kids up, took them out on the road, and sometimes I didn’t tour in the winter because — when my kids were in school," Hagar told Fox News Digital. "I did it right," he said with a laugh.

Hagar also shares two sons, Andrew and Aaron, with his first wife.

Andrew, 39, told Fox News Digital last year: "My dad is awesome. He's been really supportive, and he's such a great human being."

In a 2005 episode of "I Married…," Hagar and Karte talked about their relationship.

"I met Sammy in the early 1990s on a Van Halen tour," Karte said on the VH1 show of first running into Hagar at a birthday party. "I ended up just sitting down next to him. We instantly just clicked, and we were just buddies."

Hagar said he later tried to "put the moves on her" but she had things to do and "split." They later got together at another Van Halen concert.

"Here, all these people were there to see him, and he looked like he was looking over at me, and my friends that night when we came back said, ‘Oh, he likes you,’ and I’m going, ‘Oh, yeah, right,’" Karte laughed.

Hagar said after being away from her for a few days, he "kept thinking about her."

On their wedding day, Hagar said he was "shaking in my boots. I was nervous, I really was," but he added that his bride had the "biggest smile on her face."

On their anniversary last November, Hagar paid tribute to their relationship with a montage of photos of the couple and their family set to Van Halen’s "When It’s Love" on his social media.

"33 years ago, we boarded a spaceship or more like a UFO and headed for the Cosmos," he captioned the post. "Still traveling at light speed in the light where love lives. happy anniversary and beyond Kari. My partner, my lover, my friend."