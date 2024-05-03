Barbra Streisand's Ozempic comment, Charlie Sheen's cellphone number tweet among celeb social media blunders

From Barbra Streisand awkwardly asking Melissa McCarthy if she uses Ozempic to Charlie Sheen accidentally tweeting his cellphone number to millions of social media followers, celebrity online flubs have long been present on the internet. And they keep getting wilder.

Some celebrities have caught backlash, while others fully embraced the public embarrassment and joined in on the fun.

Here's a look at some of the most memorable celebrity faux pas that sparked an internet frenzy.

BARBRA STREISAND ASKS MELISSA MCCARTHY IF SHE'S ON OZEMPIC IN AWKWARD SOCIAL MEDIA POST

Barbra Streisand

On April 29, Melissa McCarthy posted photos with director Adam Shankman from an event she attended in celebration of choreographer and director Matthew Bourne.

In a since-deleted comment, Streisand, 82, wrote, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic ?" referring to the FDA-approved Type 2 diabetes medication frequently used for weight loss.

Many Instagram users immediately questioned if the "Funny Girl" actress had intended to ask McCarthy about her weight in a private message. "Does Babs know that we can all see that?" someone asked. "Babs giving major boomer energy here," another claimed.

But McCarthy was quick to respond.

In a video posted to Instagram, the "Bridesmaids" star has her face buried in a copy of Streisand's "Celebrating An Icon" magazine before she speaks directly into the camera.

"The takeaway," she said. "Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me, and she thought I looked good," McCarthy shared. "I win the day."

"@barbrastreisand fan club members only!!!" she captioned the post.

Charlie Sheen

In 2011, Charlie Sheen accidentally posted his phone number on X, formerly Twitter.

In an attempt to direct message Justin Bieber (the reason why is still unknown), Sheen instead tweeted his digits.

Along with his number, the tweet said, "Call me bro. C."

According to E! News, Sheen received 1,800 text messages and countless phone calls in a matter of minutes.

At the time, a representative for the "Two and a Half Men" actor told the outlet Sheen was eating dinner at Guy Savoy restaurant in Las Vegas when the mishap took place. Instead of screening all the calls, he answered some of the phone calls by saying, "Ray's Pizza," or his infamous phrase, "Winning."

Tom Holland

Instagram Live can take a turn … fast.

During a livestream in 2017, Tom Holland displayed the new poster for the "Avengers: Infinity War" movie, in which he starred alongside Mark Ruffalo.

Reading a letter from Ruffalo, Holland said, "Hi Tom, I’m so excited to be working with you on 'Infinity War,' I thought you’d like to be the first to see the poster for the movie. Enjoy, Mark Ruffalo,"

But fans were quick to notice the giant bold words that said, "CONFIDENTIAL. DO NOT SHARE." Holland caught on and immediately ended his livestream.

Mark Ruffalo

Ruffalo couldn't be that upset with his co-star's online blunder, because one month earlier, he made a similar — if not, worse — mistake.

While attending the "Thor" premiere in October 2017, Ruffalo participated in a backstage Facebook Live broadcast before the film began to publicize the film.

However, he didn’t turn off the livestream before the movie started and ended up broadcasting the first 20 minutes to his followers.

"My phone was blowing up," he recalled during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show." "Everyone and their mother was texting me from all over the world to tell me that my phone was on and I was live-broadcasting the movie.

"Of course, I’m a gentleman, so I don’t check my phone during movies."

Eventually, he was notified. "I pulled it out, and I was like, ‘Ohhhhh.... s---.’"

Ruffalo said Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reprimanded him immediately.

The next day, Ruffalo apologized.

"I walk over to [Kevin] to say sorry, and he grabs me in a bear hug," Ruffalo recalled. "And he’s like, ‘That was genius! We got more press from that than the entire premiere! We couldn’t have imagined doing something that good!’"

Kim Kardashian

In 2015, Kim Kardashian posed an important question for one of her go-to luxury designers at the time. The only problem? She misspelled his name.

"Why did Georgio Armani discontinue my favorite foundation??? I'm on my last bottle & everyone I know uses this!!! Please make it again!" she tweeted.

"Dear Kim - let us know which one you need and we'll send it to you. And Mr. Armani's first name is Giorgio," Armani's official account responded.

"The shade," one user commented.

Chrissy Teigen

In 2019, Teigen made an error similar to Sheen's, when she accidentally posted her email address to X.

"F--- I posted my email address lmao," she tweeted.

"oh my god people are FaceTiming me," she wrote in a followup tweet.

At one point, Teigen documented a FaceTime call she actually answered with her mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen.

"Hi, Ricardo, nice to meet you. This is my mom, thanks for calling me!" Teigen said in the video.

Eventually, Teigen said she "disabled" her email and changed all her contact info.