Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'want a big family,' a 'second pregnancy announcement' to come 'next year': expert

They may have only welcomed baby Archie just over eight weeks ago - but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may already be thinking ahead to baby number two.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that the couple are "loving parenthood" and may be planning on giving Archie a sibling as soon as next year.

Commenting on how royal watchers are already speculating about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have another child, Katie said: "I think it's probably a little premature to be speaking about a second baby.

MEGHAN MARKLE PLAYING A 'DANGEROUS GAME' WITH ESTRANGED FATHER, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

"That said, sources close to the couple told me that they really would love to have a big family."

Describing the couple as "amazing parents", the expert added: "They absolutely want siblings for Archie, so possibly we will have a pregnancy announcement for Meghan and Harry sometime next year.

"But for the moment, the focus is obviously on Archie."

ARCHIE HELPED HEAL ROYAL RIFT OVER MEGHAN MARKLE, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

What's more, Coral have even slashed the odds on Meghan having another baby next year after being "inundated" with bets from frenzied royal fans.

The odds of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcoming another little one into the family in 2020 are now 10-11.

Coral spokesperson John Hill commented: "We have been inundated over the last few days with bets on Harry and Meghan having a second baby in 2020, and as always with gambles of this kind, there is seldom smoke without fire."

MEGHAN MARKLE AT 'WIT'S END' OVER FATHER'S BETRAYAL

After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their second child Princess Charlotte less than two years after Prince George was born.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.