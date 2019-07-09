Meghan Markle to return to the red carpet at 'Lion King' premiere: report

Meghan Markle is reportedly making her return to the red carpet for the premiere of Disney’s remake of “The Lion King.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, will reportedly make her first appearance at a movie premiere since giving birth to baby Archie with Prince Harry in May. The star has stayed relatively out of the public eye as she cares for the newborn baby but steps out for rare occasions.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Markle will attend the animated “Lion King” remake based on the beloved 1994 cartoon. The premiere hits the U.K. on Sunday, July 14 and the outlet notes that Markle is expected to appear on the red carpet. However, it notes that plans may change as schedules can often be nebulous with a 2-month-old baby at home.

While the event would be a rare outing for the former “Suits” star, it’s hardly her first time getting out of the house since the birth of baby Archie. She previously dropped in for a surprise visit to Wimbledon to support her friend, Serena Williams.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in the stands alongside pals Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis to watch the tennis star play. The appearance sparked rumors that the 37-year-old, who was with two of her oldest and closest friends, has chosen the women to be godparents for son Archie’s christening on Saturday.

The former American actress previously attended the tournament in 2016, which was around the same time she was set up on a blind date with her future husband, Britain’s Prince Harry. Last year, she joined sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, for the tournament, marking their first joint event together.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.