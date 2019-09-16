The Queen won't discuss Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report

The Queen has refused to talk about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during her riding trip, according to a royal insider.

Those spending time with the monarch, 93, have one "very strict rule" to follow, which is to avoid speaking about the Sussexes - who recently skipped a trip to Balmoral.

Journalist Quentin Letts revealed the taboo topic his friend was told to avoid mentioning on social media.

He tweeted: "Friend of an acquaintance was about to go riding with HMQ.

"Was given v firm advice 'Talk about anything except one subject.'

"Brexit? 'No, The Sussexes.'"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the Queen's neighbors, as they moved into Frogmore cottage in April to be close to Harry's grandmother's Windsor Castle abode.

The Surrey mansion is undergoing major building works, including a "$4,969 outdoor seating and cooking area."

According to the Daily Mail, royal sources claim the couple have installed a "cozy" outdoor entertainment area with "patio decking" and "lovely countryside views."

Their five-bedroom property, which was a gift from the Queen, was said to have required a “substantial overhaul” before they were able to move in earlier this year.

The subsequent refurb has cost taxpayers a whopping $3 million, sparking fury from campaigners.

The couple’s new residence now boasts a designer kitchen and a refitted bathroom.

They have also had new heating, wiring and utilities completed, although it was previously reported Harry, 35, asked the Queen to live in Windsor Castle with her and Prince Philip.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.