Prince Harry admits he's so 'overwhelmed' over world's issues that he struggles to get out of bed: reports

Prince Harry admitted that sometimes he feels so “overwhelmed” by the problems in the world that he struggles to get out of be in the morning, according to reports.



Harry, 35, and his wife Meghan Markle, 38, on Tuesday embarked on the second day of their 10-day tour of southern Africa and dedicated time to speak with local groups about reducing the stigma around mental health. During an interfaith gathering at South Africa’s first and oldest mosque, an 18-year-old Anglican Christian college student asked the Duke and Duchess what they wanted their “legacy” to be, the Telegraph reported.

“Harry said that he often woke up and felt overwhelmed by too many problems in the world and that sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed in the mornings because of all the issues,” Peter Oki, who moved to South Africa from Nigeria five years ago, told the Telegraph. “But he wanted to use their platform to enable grass-roots change and to try and create a better society.”

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Dutchess meditated with schoolchildren as part of a gathering lead by Waves for Change on Monwabisi Beach near an infamous neighborhood known for its high crime rates. The Duke and Dutchess chose Waves for Change, a group that provides youth with mental health counseling and surf lessons, as one of the charities to benefit from donations made to the royal couple after the birth of their now four-month-old son, Archie, the Mirror reported. Another one of those charities, Lunchbox Fund, provides nearly 30,000 nutritious meals daily to the Waves for Change program and South African schools, the Telegraph reported.

“It’s amazing to think that just on the other side of here you’ve got tin huts with all these kids with nothing, and bringing them together a nice hot meal provided by Lunchbox Fund, and the sea of which they’ve been terrified of most of their lives,” Prince Harry said, adding: “Now they can swim, they can surf.”