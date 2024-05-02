Jane Seymour's unexpected advice for dating in your 70s after landing her ‘amazing guy’

Jane Seymour knows she’s found a good man with her boyfriend, John Zambetti.

"I’m very loved and very supported and he’s an amazing guy. He’s really interested in what I do and loves it and thinks I’m good," the actress told Fox News Digital at the 24th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood on Wednesday.

She added, "And I support what he’s doing. He’s writing music, performing, and it’s really great."

Zambetti was just off camera while Seymour was being interviewed, and she pointed him out, saying, "He’s trying to photograph me, he’s right back there."

"Hello, darling, are you a paparazzi?" she teased with a big laugh.

Seymour and Zambetti have been dating since last fall, announcing their relationship by going Instagram official in October.

In an interview with People at the time, the couple revealed that their kids had actually been the ones to set them up.

"Well, our kids put us together," Zambetti said, with Seymour agreeing. "So we certainly don't have to worry about the kids not approving of who we were with. I'm very lucky to be with her."

"I am having the happiest time of my life. In many ways," the 73-year-old told the outlet.

The former Bond girl also said it was "absolutely fantastic" to be dating in her 70s, and revealed she and Zambetti plan to do monthly anniversaries instead of yearly ones.

"This time in life, you're not going to wait 50 years, are you?" she asked.

As far as guiding others looking for love at an advanced age, Seymour had some surprising advice. "I don't know, stop looking!" she told Fox News Digital.

Seymour hit the red carpet with Zanetti to support her new short film, "And You Are?..."

In the short, which co-stars trans actor and advocate Zach Barack, Seymour plays a grandmother struggling with Alzheimer’s trying to maintain a relationship with her trans grandson.

Explaining the role, Seymour said, "I am a woman that has Alzheimer’s and she gets very frustrated when she doesn’t remember that she’s doing the same thing over and over, and she doesn’t really know what’s going on except that she’s wonderfully happily surprised when her grandchild comes to visit. And, of course, we are told her grandchild comes every week. Well, the grandchild that she sees is a granddaughter, and she just talks to her grandchild all about how wonderful she was, how beautiful she was…and how adorable and pretty [she was], and then we realize she’s not a girl anymore, she’s transitioned."

"So what’s very poignant about the story is that she can only access the past, and he does not want to remember the past and only wants the present," she continued. "And they come together in this incredible moving little movie, where she suddenly turns around and recognizes him as who he is."