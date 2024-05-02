Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Jane Seymour's unexpected advice for dating in your 70s after landing her ‘amazing guy’

The former Bond girl has been dating her musician boyfriend, John Zambetti, since 2023

By Elizabeth Stanton , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Jane Seymour knows she’s found a good man with her boyfriend, John Zambetti.

"I’m very loved and very supported and he’s an amazing guy. He’s really interested in what I do and loves it and thinks I’m good," the actress told Fox News Digital at the 24th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood on Wednesday.

She added, "And I support what he’s doing. He’s writing music, performing, and it’s really great."

Zambetti was just off camera while Seymour was being interviewed, and she pointed him out, saying, "He’s trying to photograph me, he’s right back there."

John Zambetti and Jane Seymour posing together

Jane Seymour called her boyfriend, John Zambetti, "an amazing guy," and said she feels "very loved and very supported" by him. (Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images)

JANE SEYMOUR, 73, SLAMS AGEISM IN HOLLYWOOD: 'I DON’T THINK THERE IS A SELL-BY DATE FOR WOMEN'

"Hello, darling, are you a paparazzi?" she teased with a big laugh.

Seymour and Zambetti have been dating since last fall, announcing their relationship by going Instagram official in October.

In an interview with People at the time, the couple revealed that their kids had actually been the ones to set them up.

"Well, our kids put us together," Zambetti said, with Seymour agreeing. "So we certainly don't have to worry about the kids not approving of who we were with. I'm very lucky to be with her."

john zambetti and jane seymour

In an interview with People last year, Seymour and Zambetti revealed their kids brought them together. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"I am having the happiest time of my life. In many ways," the 73-year-old told the outlet.

The former Bond girl also said it was "absolutely fantastic" to be dating in her 70s, and revealed she and Zambetti plan to do monthly anniversaries instead of yearly ones.

"This time in life, you're not going to wait 50 years, are you?" she asked.

As far as guiding others looking for love at an advanced age, Seymour had some surprising advice. "I don't know, stop looking!" she told Fox News Digital.

Close up of Jane Seymour smiling

Seymour admitted she didn't have much advice for those still looking for love in their 70s, saying, "I don't know, stop looking!" (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Seymour hit the red carpet with Zanetti to support her new short film, "And You Are?..."

In the short, which co-stars trans actor and advocate Zach Barack, Seymour plays a grandmother struggling with Alzheimer’s trying to maintain a relationship with her trans grandson. 

Diana Lu, Jane Seymour, Zach Barack and Alicia Coppola posing together

From left: "And You Are?…" co-stars Diana Liu, Seymour and Zach Barack, along with director Alicia Coppola, pose at the 24th annual Beverly Hills Film Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood on Wednesday. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Explaining the role, Seymour said, "I am a woman that has Alzheimer’s and she gets very frustrated when she doesn’t remember that she’s doing the same thing over and over, and she doesn’t really know what’s going on except that she’s wonderfully happily surprised when her grandchild comes to visit. And, of course, we are told her grandchild comes every week. Well, the grandchild that she sees is a granddaughter, and she just talks to her grandchild all about how wonderful she was, how beautiful she was…and how adorable and pretty [she was], and then we realize she’s not a girl anymore, she’s transitioned." 

"So what’s very poignant about the story is that she can only access the past, and he does not want to remember the past and only wants the present," she continued. "And they come together in this incredible moving little movie, where she suddenly turns around and recognizes him as who he is."

