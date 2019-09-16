Meghan Markle's nephew names new marijuana strain after baby Archie

Remember “Markle Sparkle,” the marijuana inspired by the Duchess of Sussex?

Meghan Markle‘s pot-growing nephew now says the brand has made him so rich, he’s hoping to cash in with another royally branded hybrid pot strain.

He’s calling this one “Archie Sparkie,” after Markle and Prince Harry‘s new royal baby.

“People have always called me the black sheep of the family but I’ve been working my —- off to make a living in a very competitive business,” Markle’s nephew, Tyler Dooley, told The Daily Mail.

“Markle Sparkle made headlines and made me a lot of money.”

Not surprisingly, neither brand has the Queen’s seal of approval.

Dooley, 27, is the son of Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle.

Dooley, and his side of the family, are estranged from the royal family and weren’t invited to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding.

His new strain is named after the royal couple’s baby, Archie, who was born on May 6.

Dooley told the newspaper his Oregon ranch where he operates his cannabis business, Blue Line Hemp, is set to expand from 1,000 to 2,600 acres.

He also claimed that he’s raking in the dough, thanks in part to his aunt’s name recognition, with “expected revenue” of up to $200 million a year.

Dooley also addressed his family’s name, which he feels has received an unfair reputation.

“People have labelled Meghan’s American family as hillbillies and a freak show but I’m building a business the old-fashioned way with hard work and lots of sweat.”

