ENTERTAINMENT

George Clooney: From hit TV shows to big time blockbusters like 'Batman,' 'Ocean's Eleven' and more

One of Clooney's newest movies was the 2022 film 'Ticket to Paradise' with Julia Roberts

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
  George Clooney in a scene from "Facts of Life"
    One of George Clooney's earliest roles was in the sitcom "The Facts of Life" (1985-1987), where he played a handyman. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank)

  George Clooney as Doctor Doug Ross in "ER"
    George Clooney's career took off after playing Dr. Doug Ross from 1994 to 1999 in the hit medical drama "ER."  (Sven Arnstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

  George Clooney on the set of "From Dusk Till Dawn"
    In 1996, George Clooney appeared in "From Dusk Till Dawn" opposite Salma Hayek and Quentin Tarantino. (Dimension Films/Miramax/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  George Clooney acting in a scene from "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"
    George Clooney played one of three escaped convicts on the hunt for treasure in the film "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" in 2000. (Universal/Getty Images)

  Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon at an event for "Ocean's Thirteen"
    The year 2001 was the start of the successful "Ocean's" film franchise. The first of the casino heist films was "Ocean's Eleven." This movie was followed by "Ocean's Twelve" (2004) and "Ocean's Thirteen" (2007). Brad Pitt and Matt Damon also starred in the films alongside Clooney. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  George Clooney giving speech after Oscar win
    George Clooney won his first Oscar in 2006 for his appearance in the movie "Syriana." He won another Oscar in 2013 when the movie "Argo" won best picture. (M. Caulfield/WireImage)

  George Clooney on set of "Michael Clayton"
    George Clooney was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the 2007 movie "Michael Clayton," where he played the leading role. (Bobby Bank/WireImage)

  George Clooney in the movie "Burn After Reading"
    George Clooney played Harry Pfarrer in the comedy crime film "Burn After Reading" in 2008. Brad Pitt, Frances McDormand, John Malkovich and others also starred in the film. (James Devaney/WireImage)

  George Clooney and Sandra Bullock at the premiere of "Gravity"
    In 2013, George Clooney and Sandra Bullock starred opposite one another in the space thriller "Gravity." (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

  George Clooney at special screening of "The Boys in the Boat"
    One of George Clooney's most recent ventures was directing the film "The Boys in the Boat" about the University of Washington's rowing team and their path to the Berlin Olympics. The movie is set in the 1930s. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Brothers)

  George Clooney with his wife Amal Clooney
    George Clooney has been married to Amal Clooney since 2014. The two share twins, Ella and Alexander. The couple was introduced by a mutual friend in 2013. Clooney proposed in April 2014 and they were married in September that same year. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

George Clooney, born May 6, 1961, is an actor, producer and director who has been nominated for and won many accolades for his work in both film and television. 

Clooney started his career acting in television, appearing in roles in shows such as "ER" (1994-2009) and "The Facts of Life" (1979-1988). 

In 1994, Clooney earned the role that would be his breakthrough. Then, he starred as Dr. Doug Ross in the medical drama "ER." He was on the show regularly until 1999. He came back for the series finale in 2009. 

During this time, he was simultaneously acting in numerous movies, such as "From Dusk Till Dawn" (1996), "One Fine Day" (1996), "Batman & Robin" (1997) and "Out of Sight" (1998).

The movie roles continued for Clooney and, in 2000, he starred in both "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" and "The Perfect Storm."

These led to Clooney's leading role in "Ocean's Eleven" in 2001, where he starred with Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. Clooney also played a lead in "Ocean's Twelve" (2004) and "Ocean's Thirteen" (2007). 

Soon after "Ocean's Eleven" came Clooney's directorial debut, the 2002 movie "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind." 

In 2006, Clooney earned his first Oscar for the movie "Syriana" (2005). He has since won a second Oscar, as a co-producer of the movie "Argo" from 2011, which starred Ben Affleck, Alan Arkin, John Goodman and more. 

The years following "Syriana" saw Clooney in Oscar-nominated movies like "Michael Clayton" (2007), "Up In the Air" (2009), "The Descendants" (2011) and "The Ides of March" (2011). 

Other popular movies starring Clooney are "Burn After Reading" (2008), "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (2009) and "Gravity" (2013).

More recently, Clooney was in the rom-com "Ticket to Paradise" in 2022 also starring Roberts. He also directed the sports biographical drama "The Boys in the Boat" in 2023. 

Clooney is married to human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney. The couple met through a mutual friend in 2013. During the spring of April 2014, Clooney proposed, and the couple wed in Sept. 2014. The pair share two children, Alexander and Ella, who are twins.

The Clooney family owns a villa in Lake Como, Italy, and recently was rumored to have purchased a home in France. They also travel back and forth between Europe and Los Angeles.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

