George Clooney: From hit TV shows to big time blockbusters like 'Batman,' 'Ocean's Eleven' and more

Image 1 of 11 next

Image 2 of 11 prev next

Image 3 of 11 prev next

Image 4 of 11 prev next

Image 5 of 11 prev next

Image 6 of 11 prev next

Image 7 of 11 prev next

Image 8 of 11 prev next

Image 9 of 11 prev next

Image 10 of 11 prev next

Image 11 of 11 prev

George Clooney, born May 6, 1961, is an actor, producer and director who has been nominated for and won many accolades for his work in both film and television.

Clooney started his career acting in television, appearing in roles in shows such as "ER" (1994-2009) and "The Facts of Life" (1979-1988).

In 1994, Clooney earned the role that would be his breakthrough. Then, he starred as Dr. Doug Ross in the medical drama "ER." He was on the show regularly until 1999. He came back for the series finale in 2009.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During this time, he was simultaneously acting in numerous movies, such as "From Dusk Till Dawn" (1996), "One Fine Day" (1996), "Batman & Robin" (1997) and "Out of Sight" (1998).

The movie roles continued for Clooney and, in 2000, he starred in both "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" and "The Perfect Storm."

These led to Clooney's leading role in "Ocean's Eleven" in 2001, where he starred with Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. Clooney also played a lead in "Ocean's Twelve" (2004) and "Ocean's Thirteen" (2007).

Soon after "Ocean's Eleven" came Clooney's directorial debut, the 2002 movie "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind."

In 2006, Clooney earned his first Oscar for the movie "Syriana" (2005). He has since won a second Oscar, as a co-producer of the movie "Argo" from 2011, which starred Ben Affleck, Alan Arkin, John Goodman and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The years following "Syriana" saw Clooney in Oscar-nominated movies like "Michael Clayton" (2007), "Up In the Air" (2009), "The Descendants" (2011) and "The Ides of March" (2011).

Other popular movies starring Clooney are "Burn After Reading" (2008), "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (2009) and "Gravity" (2013).

More recently, Clooney was in the rom-com "Ticket to Paradise" in 2022 also starring Roberts. He also directed the sports biographical drama "The Boys in the Boat" in 2023.

Clooney is married to human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney. The couple met through a mutual friend in 2013. During the spring of April 2014, Clooney proposed, and the couple wed in Sept. 2014. The pair share two children, Alexander and Ella, who are twins.

The Clooney family owns a villa in Lake Como, Italy, and recently was rumored to have purchased a home in France. They also travel back and forth between Europe and Los Angeles.