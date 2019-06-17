Prince Harry once ‘sent Jennifer Aniston texts,' called her ‘princess material’, claims writer

Prince Harry might be happily married and celebrating his first Father's Day today, but once upon a time, the royal is said to have been "obsessed" with Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.

According to US writer, Ian Halperin, the Duke of Sussex was "infatuated for years" and even called her "princess material" after she posed on the cover of GQ mag in 2009.

A new book and documentary on 50-year-old Jen claims that Harry got the actress' phone number and texted her emojis, the Mirror reports.

“Harry was infatuated with Jen for years. He told friends she was ‘princess material’. He visited LA and was partying heavily with models there, " US writer Ian Halperin claims.

“He told a close friend his favorite actress was Jen and got her number.

"He texted her and sent emojis. One source told me Jen was aware of Harry’s crush but didn’t want to lead him on because of the age difference."

A spokesperson for the actress has denied the claims, insisting that “the claims are false.”

But Halperin, 54 added: “I stand by everything in the film and book.”

While it's claimed Harry was interested in Jennifer, wife Meghan, 37 was reportedly almost set up with former Chelsea footballer Ashley Cole.

Lizzie Cundy told This Morning's Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes that she almost "set Meghan up" with Cheryl's ex-husband.

Speaking about the Duchess last month, she said: "We got on like a house on fire.

"She was so funny, loved London and she wanted to find a boyfriend.

"... I did actually say, 'do you like footballers?' Because they were on my phone, I said do you want to have a look through.

"I thought Ashley Cole because he’d just split up with Cheryl and they look kind of similar, I said he might like you."

According to reports, Meghan dismissed the idea after being advised by friends about the footballer's "reputation".

Fabulous Digital has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

