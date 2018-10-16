Prince Harry introduces Meghan Markle to Aussie girl that looks like a young version of the duchess

This is the adorable moment Prince Harry called his wife over to get a photo with her mini me.

Sethunya Gibbons, 9, was waiting with her family in the crowd at the Sydney Opera House wearing a T-shirt with the words “girls can do anything” when she caught the attention of the Duke of Sussex before he called Meghan over to meet her.

The Duchess then told the girl she reminded her of herself when she was younger, before Prince Harry took a photo of the group on the girl’s phone.

Someone in the crowd first told Meghan they thought the girl looked like her, to which she replied: “I was literally about to say the same thing.”

“You remind me so much of myself when I was younger. And I love your shirt,” she said to her young fan.

The girl posed with her grandma and later told 2dayfm of the exciting moment.

“When Harry came over to me, he came over first, he said ‘girls can do anything’ because that’s what it says on my shirt,” she said.

“Then he asked me if I wanted to meet his wife so I said ‘yes’ and then he asked me if I wanted him to take a photo of me and Meghan.”

Sethunya was with her grandmother Sharon Gibbons and cousin Rebecca Szekeres.

Her mum Rachelle Gibbons said: “Sethunya is very excited to be Meghan’s mini me.”

