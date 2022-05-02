Prince Harry gets a serious glutes stretch while playing polo with longtime pal Nacho Figueras

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry may be across the pond, but his heart is still in the U.K.

Over the weekend, the Duke of Sussex was in good spirits playing polo with his longtime pal, Argentine champ and model Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, near his Montecito, California, home. The match took place at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club.

The 37-year-old’s wife, Meghan Markle, cheered for the British prince as she watched the game alongside Figueras’ wife Delfina and her close friend Markus Anderson.

Harry was in his element as he galloped across the field. But before then, the father of two did a serious stretch with extra emphasis on his glutes.

PRINCE HARRY’S EX-GIRLFRIEND CRESSIDA BONAS ENCOURAGED HIM TO SEEK THERAPY, BOOK CLAIMS

Figueras, 45, took to Instagram and shared a snapshot of his team that was taken by his daughter Aurora.

"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub ‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament," he captioned the snap. "We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together."

"The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers," the star added.

Harry grew up playing polo in his homeland alongside his older brother Prince William. He regularly plays polo with Figueras, who was one of the first to meet Harry’s firstborn Archie.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2020, Figueras spoke to Fox News Digital about how, like his close pal, he grew up with the sport.

"I started playing polo on a farm in Argentina when I was little," he explained. "So I think just the great thing about starting polo when you're a child, is that you don't really think about it. You just like to be outside riding horses. So I think it's that having fun at the farm with other kids and just running around, not really knowing what you're doing. So, I have the best memories of me growing up riding horses and playing polo with other children."

In April, Harry told Hoda Kotb ahead of the Invictus Games that he missed his family at home in the U.K. but seemingly dodged a question when asked if he missed his brother William and their father Prince Charles specifically.

Harry has lived in California for two years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t know how many people feel truly peaceful, you know?" he said. "I feel, at times, I feel massively at peace."

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the prince in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the former "Suits" star, 40. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

PRINCE WILLIAM WAS WORRIED ABOUT PRINCE HARRY’S ‘MENTAL FRAGILITY' DURING MEGHAN MARKLE ROMANCE, BOOK CLAIMS

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

In June of that year, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.