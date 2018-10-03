Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit their royal namesake of Sussex for the first time

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their royal debut in their namesake land.

On Wednesday morning, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the region of Sussex, located 50 miles outside of London, for their first official joint visit to the region.

Meghan kept it classy sporting a cream Giorgio Armani coat paired with a dark green button-down, a leather pencil skirt and beige heels. Harry kept it cool in a crisp, grey suit jacket and slacks.

Upon their arrival, the royal couple were greeted by Sussex locals including children from Westbourne House School who presented the pair with an A-Z guide of the area.

According to People, the duchess greeted several of the children and asked them their names, and when she was given the A-Z guide, she said, “Oh my goodness, thank you. That’s very cool.”

“She said, ‘Thank you and that it will be helpful when we next come,’ ” explained Charlotte Sleep, one of the head teachers of the Westbourne school told People.

While visiting their namesake land, the royal couple got a chance to view the Sussex-housed Declaration of Independence, one of the only two handwritten copies of the historical document - the other is housed in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

After viewing the Declaration, the couple visited the town of Chichester where they helped open the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park. According to People, the Sussex pair then continued their trip and headed to the East Sussex to where they visited the seaside city of Brighton and Hove and the Royal Pavilion built by George VI in the mid-1780's.

In addition to their different town visits, Meghan and Harry will also reportedly walk to Survivors’ Network, a Sussex-based charity that aids victims of sexual violence and abuse, and will also visit JOFF Youth Centre in Peacehaven where the couple will talk to area's young people about the stigmas surrounding mental health.

The couple's joint outing comes just days after Meghan took part in her first solo engagement. On Tuesday, September 25, the new royal made her solo debut as she visited the Royal Academy of Arts in London to attend the opening of the special 'Oceania' exhibition.