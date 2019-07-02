Prince George reportedly inspired Kate Middleton to add this special feature to new garden

Kate Middleton had a special someone in mind when she added stepping stones to her new garden at the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly added the stones at the request Prince George, her eldest child with husband Prince William.

“We made the stepping stones because Prince George wanted them. The kids loved jumping across it and it was down to Kate we got that in,” Jake Catling, the director of the Landscaping Consultants, told Hello! Magazine.

"She was very hands-on, it was fantastic," added Catling. "She came and did lots of planting and directing everyone around and got involved in the mulching.”

At the garden’s unveiling on Monday, Middleton was joined by children from the Anna Freud Centre, Evelina Children’s Hospital, Action for Children and Place2Be, according to Hello! Middleton reportedly led a treasure hunt at the event and the children also had a picnic.

The garden is purportedly inspired by the “Back to Nature” garden Middleton designed at the Chelsea Flower Show in London in May, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.