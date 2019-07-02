Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kate Middleton
Published

Prince George reportedly inspired Kate Middleton to add this special feature to new garden

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Kate Middleton dazzles in sheer blue dress at Royal AscotVideo

Kate Middleton dazzles in sheer blue dress at Royal Ascot

The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed for the winner’s circle on Tuesday, arriving at the first day of the Royal Ascot in a semi-sheer, pale blue Elie Saab dress and matching hat.

Kate Middleton had a special someone in mind when she added stepping stones to her new garden at the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly added the stones at the request Prince George, her eldest child with husband Prince William. 

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE RELEASE UNSEEN ROYAL WEDDING PHOTOS FOR ANNIVERSARY

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits her "Back to Nature" show garden during the press day for Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in East Molesey, London, July 1, 2019. (AP)

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits her "Back to Nature" show garden during the press day for Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in East Molesey, London, July 1, 2019. (AP)

“We made the stepping stones because Prince George wanted them. The kids loved jumping across it and it was down to Kate we got that in,” Jake Catling, the director of the Landscaping Consultants, told Hello! Magazine. 

(AP)

"She was very hands-on, it was fantastic," added Catling. "She came and did lots of planting and directing everyone around and got involved in the mulching.”

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits her "Back to Nature" show garden during the press day for Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in East Molesey, London, July 1, 2019. (AP)

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits her "Back to Nature" show garden during the press day for Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in East Molesey, London, July 1, 2019. (AP)

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON VISIT BABY ARCHIE, PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE

At the garden’s unveiling on Monday, Middleton was joined by children from the Anna Freud Centre, Evelina Children’s Hospital, Action for Children and Place2Be, according to Hello! Middleton reportedly led a treasure hunt at the event and the children also had a picnic.

The garden is purportedly inspired by the “Back to Nature” garden Middleton designed at the Chelsea Flower Show in London in May, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.