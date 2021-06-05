Prince Edward jokingly shades Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Oprah who?'

Prince Edward had quite the witty response when asked about his nephew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that saw the couple put the British royal family on blast.

The Earl of Wessex and his wife, Sophie Wessex, recently participated in a Q&A with the U.K.'s The Telegraph, where they were asked whether they watched the Sussexes two-hour sit-down that aired on March 7.

"Oprah who?" Edward quipped. His wife then followed suit, humorously responding, "Yes, what interview?"

Rather than discuss the family tensions directly, the Earl and Countess of Wessex hinted at the headway the royal family members are making since the CBS special aired.

Edward revealed that it was "nice" to have a "lengthy chat" with Harry when the duke traveled to the U.K. from his home base in California to attend Prince Philip's funeral.

During the CBS special, Harry, 36, revealed that his relationships with William and their father Prince Charles have ruptured. He detailed how family divisions prompted the couple to step away from royal duties.

Markle described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The former American actress also said that a member of the family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip , according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

The former "Suits" star also addressed a story that was previously reported, alleging that she made Middleton cry ahead of her May 2018 royal wedding to Harry over a wardrobe disagreement.

Markle informed the media mogul, 67, that "the reverse happened" but clarified that the disagreement was quickly squashed.

Markle explained that a few days before the wedding, Middleton was upset about the flower girl dress that Charlotte was meant to wear.

"It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings," Markle explained. "And I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive."

However, Markle noted that the alleged feud that made for such media fodder ended almost as quickly as it began thanks to an apology from Middleton.

Thirty-six hours after the comments aired, the palace issued a written statement in the name of the queen, Harry's grandmother.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the palace said. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

William also insisted that his family is not racist.

The couple's departure from royal duties began in March 2020 over what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media towards the duchess. The couple now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif., and they are expecting a baby girl due sometime this summer.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.