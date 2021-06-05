Queen won't cut off Prince Harry for fear of his mental health: royal expert

Queen Elizabeth isn’t ready to give up on her grandson, Prince Harry.

Royal expert Angela Lavin has spoken out on Twitter about the strained relationship between the Duke of Sussex and his family. She revealed that the royal family is quite concerned about Prince Harry’s mental state, which leads her to believe they won’t be "slamming the door" in his face any time soon.

"My view is that Harry’s family in London are very worried about his mental health," Levin tweeted in response to another user commenting on whether or not it was "too late" to bring Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, back into the fold.

Levin added, "[They] think slamming the royal door in his face could have devastating consequences."

Levin’s insight on the royal family comes just days after it was revealed Prince Harry would "absolutely" be invited to Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The event, which is set to take place over the course of four days, will honor the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

To add to that, another royal family member revealed that Kate Middleton is playing "mediator" between her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry.

"Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker," the Duchess’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, said in an interview. "Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can … She’s trying to mediate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, it seems Prince Harry isn’t quite done diving into his troubles with the royal family, grievances shared by his wife, Meghan Markle. Once AppleTV+’s "The Me You Can’t See" wraps up on the streaming service, the Duke and his partner on the series, Oprah Winfrey, are planning to release a town hall follow-up entitled "The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward."

Click here to read more on the New York Post.