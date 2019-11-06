Queen Elizabeth is going fur-free with new outfits, Buckingham Palace says

New outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur, Buckingham Palace has announced.

“As new outfits are designed for the Queen, any fur used will be fake,” a royal spokesperson said on Wednesday, according to The Telegraph.

However, the palace acknowledged "the Queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe,” alluding that the decision does not mean the long-reigning monarch will dispose of real fur items she already owns, the Associated Press reports.

The announcement thrilled animal welfare activists, who have previously called out the queen for sporting fur on her ceremonial robes, coats and hats through the years.

"We are thrilled that Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free. Queen Elizabeth’s decision to 'go faux' is the perfect reflection of the mood of the British public, the vast majority of whom detest cruel fur, and want nothing to do with it,” Claire Bass, executive director of Humane Society International/UK, said in a statement.

"Our Head of State going fur-free sends a powerful message that fur is firmly out of fashion and does not belong with Brand Britain,” Bass added.

As for her famous granddaughters-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge is known to occasionally wear fur but is said to ensure it is ethically sourced. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, reportedly has a “strict no-fur policy” and eschews the look in favor of sustainable designs featuring faux fur, The Independent reports.

In 2000, the U.K. was the first country in the world to ban fur farming, though the importation of animal fur from nations including Finland, Poland and China is still legal.

Fashion houses, including Gucci, Versace, Armani, Calvin Klein, Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood, have all banned real fur in their designs due in part to shifting attitudes towards the product.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.