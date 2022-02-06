Prince Charles 'deeply conscious' of Queen Elizabeth's wish that his wife Camilla someday be called Queen

Prince Charles is addressing his mother's wish that his wife Camilla someday be called queen.

The Duchess of Cornwall's future title when her husband ascends to the throne has been an unknown since she and Charles, 73, married in 2005. She was never given the title of Princess in honor of his late ex-wife Diana, who retained the title after their divorce.

Since, then, many have wondered whether Camilla, 74, would be called Queen when her husband becomes crowned King.

On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II shared a statement expressing her wish that Camilla be called Queen Consort when the time comes.

In a statement celebrating the 70th anniversary of his mother's ascension to the throne, Charles briefly addressed her wish.

"On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years," the royal began. "The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."

He continued: "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

Charles did not confirm whether Camilla would accept such a title.

When Charles and Camilla married in 2005, royal aides suggested Camilla did not want to be called queen and "intended" to be known instead as Princess Consort.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come," Charles concluded in his statement released on Sunday.

Public opinion of Camilla was not high when she first entered the royal family, as she was known for having engaged in an affair with Charles during his marriage to Diana, who was affectionately known as "the people's princess."

However, in the years since, she has become a well-respected member of the royal family, known for softening Charles' hard edges. She became known as the Duchess of Cornwall upon their marriage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report