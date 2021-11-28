Prince Charles was the royal who asked about complexion of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's firstborn, book says

A new book about the British royals claims that Prince Charles was the one to infamously speculate about the complexion of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s firstborn son, Archie.

In March of 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey during which they made shocking allegations about their time in the royal family. One of the most provocative was when Markle revealed a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her child’s skin before he was born. At the time, Harry made sure to note that it was not Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip, leaving the door open to speculation.

In a new book by author Christopher Andersen, "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan," a source close to the royal family claims that Charles wondered aloud about the child’s complexion during a conversation in 2017 that took place shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got engaged.

"I wonder what the children will look like?" Charles reportedly told his wife, Camilla (via Page Six).

Camilla was reportedly "somewhat taken aback" and noted that the child would be "gorgeous."

Allegedly lowering his voice, Charles asked: "I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?"

Representatives for Charles did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. However, a spokesperson told The New York Post that "this is fiction and not worth further comment."

The book claims that Charles was merely voicing an innocuous curiosity about what the child might look like while Markle, whose mother is Black, seemed to imply that it was more of a public relations issue of the royal family dealing with a darker-skinned member.

The outlet reports that Charles’ musings were quickly twisted by courtiers and given a much more toxic and racist spin by the time Markle and Harry heard about them. Nick Bullen, the award-winning documentarian as well as the co-founder and editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, previously told Fox News that he believes Charles is "heartbroken" over the allegations.

"I think the Prince of Wales must be shocked and heartbroken," Bullen told Fox News last year. "Imagine if any member of your family, especially your son or daughter, goes on television and says, ‘My relationship has broken down with my father?’ Even if it’s true, the world now knows. So I think the Prince of Wales must be heartbroken."

"I have no doubt in my mind the man cares about his son," Bullen added. "We’ve only really heard one side of the story. And so far, Meghan and Harry have won the PR war."

Shortly after the interview aired, Buckingham Palace issued a 60-word statement on behalf of Elizabeth.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement said.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement added. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."