Prince Charles’ charity being investigated by London police amid cash-for-honors scandal involving former aide

British authorities are investigating Prince Charles’ charity and its cash-for-honors scandal involving a former aide.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police tweeted it is looking into alleged offenses under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

"The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter," their statement read. "This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national."

"The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information," the statement shared. "Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation regarding the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents."

"These documents have been reviewed alongside existing information," the statement continued. "The assessment determined an investigation will commence. There have been no arrests or interviews under caution."

Reps for the Prince of Wales didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In November, a former top aide to the 73-year-old, who is the heir to the British throne, quit as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation after allegations he offered to help a wealthy Saudi businessman who made a large donation secure a knighthood and British citizenship.

According to The Prince’s Foundation, Michael Fawcett resigned. Charles’ Clarence House Office also announced it would no longer use the services of Fawcett or his party planning company, Premier Model.

Fawcett, Charles’ former valet, stepped down from the charity role temporarily in September and an independent investigation was launched after the Sunday Times newspaper reported the allegations.

His resignation came after the Mail on Sunday published a letter from 2017 in which Fawcett reportedly wrote that he was willing to make an application to get businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz an honorary knighthood and support his application for citizenship in response to "the most recent and anticipated support" for the charity.

Mahfouz has denied any wrongdoing.

The Prince’s Foundation said when the allegations emerged that it took them seriously and "is committed to the highest ethical standards."

Charles is president of the foundation, but he is not involved with its governance or day-to-day activities.

Fawcett was recognized as Charles’ right-hand man for decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.