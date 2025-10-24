Prince Andrew spends days ‘holed up’ watching war films as Royal Lodge move-out buzz heats up: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Andrew now lives a "disconnected existence" holed up watching hours of TV after relinquishing his remaining royal titles.

"Stripped of status and purpose, Prince Andrew allegedly frequently cuts a lonely, disconnected existence," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "Reportedly, his lifestyle sees him spending most of his days holed up in his large sitting room, TV room doing rather dull activities which funny enough suits his rather odd character."

"The super-size wall TV blares out war films and war-themed games, and he also reportedly enjoys a live plane spotting tracker app as well as online golf tournaments," she continued. "He also poodles around his Windsor Estate occasionally gardening, and quite regularly horseback riding."

Chard noted Prince Andrew's gardening is likely "incredibly grounding" and gives him a lot of time to think. The horseback riding and golf could also contribute a "much-needed boost to his mental health."

"I imagine he is feeling incredibly wronged and hard done by, as it's always everyone else's fault, rather than thinking long and hard about the right path of action," Chard explained.

"On occasion, his bombastic, inappropriate character has enjoyed a kick out of being seen out and about in public," the photographer told Fox News Digital, referring to an outing to the "Harry Potter" set that Prince Andrew had with his grandchildren a few weeks ago. According to Chard, people were "absolutely horrified and shocked" to see the prince in public "seemingly without a care in the world."

Buckingham Palace is reportedly strongly pushing to get Prince Andrew out of his home at the Royal Lodge, just days after he gave up his remaining royal titles, according to the Daily Mail.

The palace reportedly summoned broadcast media to the Royal Lodge on Thursday, hinting at an announcement. It was later called off, according to the outlet.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital Prince Andrew "is moving out of Royal Lodge," but isn't sure when it will be announced.

"In consideration of King Charles III’s visit to Rome, and not wanting any Prince Andrew reports of a move out to dominate press coverage, this was not previously announced," Fordwich said. "In terms of where he’ll go, probably in the Scottish highlands, rather remote."

According to Fordwich, Prince Andrew likely isn't plotting any "next move."

"He’s just desperately clinging to the Lodge. While there was speculation regarding some sort of tell-all memoir, he’s far more likely to remain quiet."

"He knows he’s lost all remaining prestige," she added. "He’s behaving far more like a naughty little boy than a sophisticated public figure or strategist."

While not a strategist, Prince Andrew is "undoubtedly" under somewhat of a siege, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. "He is reportedly periodically visited by his daughters and their children," he told Fox News Digital.

Outside of time with family, Fitzwilliams claimed the prince rides and plays golf. "He also reportedly watches television for hours," he added. "He also walks his dogs."

Fordwich pointed out that "Andrew's shooting life will actually pick up as pheasant shooting season begins in 10 days."

"However, it might be a bad mistake to assume he is totally down and out. He has an extremely stubborn, mulish streak," Fitzwilliams said. "He reportedly canceled a party to commemorate Sarah Ferguson's 66th birthday and this would probably have been lavish. I suspect, despite everything, he might receive funds from abroad. That, however, if this goes on and on, is where he and Sarah Ferguson might be heading."

Prince Andrew's possible move comes after he chose to relinquish his remaining royal titles. His Royal Highness title has been inactive since 2019. While continuing to "vigorously deny" the accusations against him, Prince Andrew noted in a statement that Virginia Giuffre's claims have become a distraction from the work of the royal family.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," a statement released by the royal on Oct. 17, and obtained by Fox News Digital, read. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further," the statement continued. "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

While he will no longer be referred to as the Duke of York, Prince Andrew will remain a prince as he is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth. Due to the loss of his title, Prince Andrew will not attend the royal family Christmas celebrations.

Giuffre's family released a statement following the news, telling Fox News Digital: "We, the family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, believe that Prince Andrew’s decision to give up his titles is vindication for our sister and survivors everywhere. This decisive action is a powerful step forward in our fight to bring Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s child sex-trafficking network to justice. Further, we believe it is appropriate for King Charles to remove the title of Prince."

"This moment serves as victory for Virginia, who consistently maintained, ‘He knows what happened, I know what happened, and there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.’ This is not just a victory for her, but for every single survivor of the horrific crimes perpetrated by Epstein and his co-conspirators."

Giuffre's family pointed to alleged emails that recently surfaced between Epstein and Prince Andrew from 2011, contradicting the royal's claim he ceased contact with the multi-millionaire in 2010.

"We hope that the days of impunity for the powerful are over, and protection for predators will no longer be tolerated," the statement concluded. "We hope a higher standard has been set for our leaders in office in the United States – one we will work tirelessly to follow here. It is time for accountability, transparency, and justice for all survivors."

Giuffre's book, released posthumously, gave details about her long-standing accusations against Prince Andrew. Giuffre has alleged she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and had sex with the prince when she was 17.

Giuffre claimed she had sex with Prince Andrew three times in the memoir titled "Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice."

"In the years since, I’ve thought a lot about how he behaved," she wrote about the first night she allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew. "He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright."

She claimed she was paid $15,000 by Epstein for having sex with "Randy Andy."

