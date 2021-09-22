Prince Andrew officially served with sexual assault lawsuit, court docs show

Prince Andrew has officially been served with legal documents in a civil assault case launched against him in New York by accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Fox News can confirm.

Giuffre's attorney provided photos of Fed Ex receipts confirming the delivery of the lawsuit to the Duke of York's attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, of the law firm Lavely and Singer.

"Pursuant to the Court’s order, on September 17, 2021, Plaintiff’s counsel retrieved two executed Requests for Service Abroad of Judicial Documents from the Court. Plaintiff’s counsel then caused the Requests to be delivered to the designated Central Authority of the United Kingdom on the Court’s behalf by FedEx, along with two requests of the Complaint, Summons, and Civil Cover Sheet in this matter," a court document filed Monday by Virgina Giuffre's lawyer states in the filing.

The court papers state Giuffre's legal team sent the summons and complaint to Brettler at his Los Angeles office and also "emailed" the documents, per the court's order approving alternative service.

PRINCE ANDREW: UK HIGH COURT ACCEPTS REQUEST FROM VIRGINIA ROBERTS GIUFFRE'S ATTORNEYS

The question of whether papers were initially legitimately served to the Duke of York was a topic of contention in recent weeks. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ultimately approved a request from Giuffre's attorneys on Friday to seek "alternative" methods to serve the papers against Queen Elizabeth's son.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Giuffre claims the Duke sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old. The lawsuit alleges she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times on late convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein 's orders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations in the lawsuit brought by Giuffre. An attorney for the duke did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.