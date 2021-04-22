Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue has to 'learn to breathe and walk again' after being shot by robbery suspect

Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue says he's on the "road to recovery" after being shot in Miami by one of two suspects in an attempted robbery.

Early Thursday, Baby Blue, whose real name is Diamond Blue Smith, took to his social media accounts to update his fans on his health as reports on Wednesday said he was in critical condition.

"Thankyou everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I'm still in ICU but I'm ok on the road to recovery. The bullet traveled throgh (sic) my lounges (sic) is in stuck in my back. I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God Got Me," his tweet reads.

Police confirmed to People magazine on Wednesday that the original Pretty Ricky rap group member was, in fact, the individual shot outside of a bowling alley on Monday.

According to a press release, the Davie Police Department is currently investigating the shooting, which took place SpareZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Fla. on April 19 around midnight.

The release states that two victims were in the bowling alley's parking lot next to their vehicles when two unknown armed male suspects approached them. An altercation then took place "over the attempted robbery of a gold chain necklace which resulted in the suspect firearm discharging, striking the victim in the left shoulder area."

The two suspects fled the scene. Police are seeking anyone with information to come forward. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a face covering, while the second suspect was wearing a grey hoodie with a face covering.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and "there is no specific, outstanding threat to the community at this time."

Baby Blue was one of four rappers who formed Pretty Ricky in the '90s. The group had several hits in the 2000s including "On the Hotline" and "Grind with Me."