President Trump slams Jon Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga for Biden campaign performances

President Trump targeted musicians Jon Bon Jovi and Lady Gaga at his Pennsylvania rally Monday night, just hours before Election Day.

Speaking to a crowd in the Keystone State, one of the swing states critical in this year's election, the 74-year-old derided the artists for throwing their support behind the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with performances for his campaign.

Bon Jovi, 58, performed at a drive-in campaign for Biden in October.

"Jon Bon Jovi? Every time I see him, he kisses my a--," Trump claimed to the crowd via People magazine.

He also imitated how Bon Jovi, 58, has apparently approached him in the past, saying, "'Oh, oh, Mr. President.'"

Earlier this year, Bon Jovi made headlines for the release of his song “American Reckoning” in which he discusses Black Lives Matter protests, references George Floyd’s murder and talks about police brutality.

The single was a part of Bon Jovi’s new album “2020,” released earlier this month. In an interview with "CBS' Sunday Morning," the rocker revealed he took extra precautions when it came to the lyrics because he considers himself "the poster boy for what could be described as white privilege."

Trump also reportedly called out Beyonce and Jay-Z and NBA superstar LeBron James. On Monday, the Queen B made her official endorsement for president on her social media accounts.

"Come thru, Texas! #VOTE," the Houston native captioned an Instagram video. Beyonce donned a Biden-Harris sticker on her large hat and a Biden-Harris face mask.

The Grammy winner previously endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump also ripped Lady Gaga, who appeared alongside Biden at his dueling Pennsylvania rally on Monday. Hours before her performance, the Trump campaign's communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted accused the pop star of being anti-fracking, a core issue affecting voters in the state.

"Now he's got Lady Gaga," Trump said to a crowd in the city of Avoca, according to the outlet.

He also claimed to know some damaging scoop about Gaga, 34, but did not provide specifics.

"Lady Gaga — is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga," Trump said via the outlet.

The "Born This Way" singer voiced her support for Biden at Heinz Field, Penn., on Monday night, where she performed her hit "You and I." During her appearance, Gaga embraced Biden and even wore a sweatshirt with his name on it inside of a heart.

While on stage, Gaga also accused Trump of believing "his fame" makes it OK for him to "grab one of your daughters or sisters or daughters or wives by any part of their bodies."

Reps for Jon Bon Jovi and Lady Gaga did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.