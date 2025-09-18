President Trump bids farewell to King Charles as Melania Trump joins Queen Camilla for royal treasures tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump bid farewell to King Charles III to talk politics while Melania Trump prepares to carry on her engagements with the royal wives.

Trump was all smiles as he shared a warm handshake with the beaming monarch before departing Windsor Castle. The president is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers, the British leader’s rural retreat. Topics like Gaza, the war in Ukraine and trade are set to be on the agenda.

Meanwhile, the first lady is touring the Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House with Queen Camilla before she teams up with Kate Middleton to visit the Squirrel Scouts.

Queen Mary's Dolls' House is considered the largest and most famous miniature home, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Built between 1921 and 1924 for Queen Mary by British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, it includes works from more than 1,500 artists, craftspeople and manufacturers of the early 20th century. The home was completed with the contributions of 250 craftspeople, 60 artist-decorators, 700 artists, 600 writers and 500 donors, the trust noted.

"The house was intended to be as true to life as possible," the Royal Collection Trust’s website said. "It even includes electricity, running water and working lifts. Each room is beautifully furnished and waiting to be explored." Lutyens wrote that it was aimed to be a "mini mansion," one that Queen Mary and King George V could have lived in.

Today’s agenda is coming after last night’s banquet in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, which featured 160 guests.

Before the feast, Trump said his second state visit was "one of the highest honors of my life."

"It’s a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here and, if you think about it, it’s a lot of presidents and this was the second state visit, and that’s the first, and maybe that’s going to be the last time," said Trump.

"But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life, such respect for you and such respect for your country."

Ahead of his departure this morning, Trump told reporters, "He's a great gentleman, and a great King" moments after shaking the monarch's hand on the steps of Windsor Castle.

After Melania's engagement with Kate, she will join her husband at Chequers before the state visit officially comes to an end.

No U.S. president, or any other world leader, has ever had the honor of a second U.K. state visit, The Associated Press reported. The festivities involved 120 horses and 1,300 troops — including the largest guard of honor in living memory.