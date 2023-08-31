Post Malone flaunts weight loss after revealing his secret to dropping 55 pounds

Post Malone flaunted his slim physique on Instagram just weeks after revealing that he had lost 20 percent of his body weight.

The "Chemical" singer donned a slimming all-black outfit as he snapped a picture of himself in the bathroom mirror.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, was met with an abundance of praise in the comments section, with several fans applauding his weight loss.

EXTREME WEIGHT LOSS: CELEBS POST MALONE, JESSICA SIMPSON, CHRIS PRATT REVEAL HOW THEY DID IT

"Lookin' skinny! Sharp as heck, my man," one user wrote. "Slim and slaying," another person added.

Some fans admitted they didn't recognize the rapper, writing "Oh my gosh I didn't recognize you wow what a change," and "I didn't even realize it was him!!"

"Who is this," one person questioned.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While most were supportive, some people in comments section shared they missed the old Malone.

"Omg what happened to my chunky lovable Malone," one person asked. "I like chubby Posty better. Just sayin' lol," another commented.

During an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast earlier this month, Malone disclosed that he now weighs 185 pounds. He shared he had previously weighed 240 pounds, but after eliminating soda from his diet, he shed 55 pounds.

"Soda's so bad. It’s so bad, but it's so good," Malone admitted to Rogan.

"[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty, I’m going to have myself a Coke on ice," he said, of occasionally splurging.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Malone, 28, also attributed more recent lifestyle changes to becoming a father.

"I guess having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it’s really slowed me down a lot, like party-wise, you know, going out and being crazy," he told the Zane Lowe for his Apple Music show.