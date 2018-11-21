Politics on late night: John Kerry rips Trump over Khashoggi remarks, praises Nancy Pelosi

On Tuesday night, former Secretary of State John Kerry appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” where he slammed President Trump on foreign policy and praised Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her role in the midterm elections.

Kerry was asked about Trump’s recent comments on the murder of The Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi expressing doubts that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman had any knowledge about the killing, despite the U.S. intelligence community's statement that it suspect he had direct ties to it.

Meyers pressed Kerry on how he would “deal” with such a situation if he would still be in office, taking into account Saudi Arabia is considered a U.S. ally.

“Well, first of all, you have to deal with that situation, Seth, as well as almost every other thing you’re trying to achieve by starting with a baseline of facts. Real fact. Not ‘alternative facts,’" Kerry said. “What bothers me, and I think bothers an awful lot of people, is that there’s a consistency and a pattern here of a president who will not listen to his intelligence community, who knows better," the former senator said.

"With Saudi Arabia, he’s not listening to the community. We don’t know all the facts — I haven’t had a briefing and I don’t know the intel facts, but he ought to be listening to those folks and working with Congress to get the facts because you’ve got to have a foreign policy that people in the world can respect because it’s based on truth."

Kerry was also asked about the ongoing “leadership struggle” taking place among House Democrats, which he called “unfortunate.”

After acknowledging the growing amount of “pessimism,” he urged everyone to “stop whining” and pointed to the significant gains made by Democrats in the 2018 midterms.

“We won those seats not in spite of Nancy Pelosi but because of Nancy Pelosi,” Kerry told Meyers. “She raised money, she honed the message, she campaigned across the country, she helped bring those candidates to the table.”

He added, “She is a leader and there’s no other person, I think, more ready to take us to the next step. She’ll be a transitional figure, she knows that. But she’s ready to lead and I think it would be a huge mistake not to recognize the leadership she has shown and to begin this new era with her stewardship.”