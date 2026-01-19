Poison’s drummer claims Bret Michaels’ 600% pay demand led to 40th anniversary tour cancellation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Poison's planned 40th anniversary tour is off the table.

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett revealed that their milestone tour planned for 2026 has been canceled, allegedly due to lead singer Bret Michaels wanting 600% more money than his bandmates.

"We had a great offer, I thought. But we left the table. It didn't work," Rockett told Page Six.

He added, "Really what it came to was C.C. [DeVille], Bobby [Dall], and I were all in, and I thought Bret was, but he wanted the lion's share of the money, to the point where it makes it not possible to even do it," he claimed.

"It's like $6 for every one of our dollars. You just can't work that way," he alleged.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bret Michaels' rep for comment.

While Rockett said he wasn't doing the anniversary tour for money, he also said didn't want to work hard to make someone else a lot of money.

"I don't do this just for the money. I do have a love for this, absolutely. But at the same time, you don't want to go out and work really hard just to make somebody else a bunch of money," Rockett explained.

Despite Michaels' alleged actions, Rockett says he doesn't hold any ill feelings toward him.

"Every member of this band has given me so much privilege in life. It's like hating your parents," Rockett said.

The drummer is hopeful that they can sort out the money issue before next year, in time for the 41st anniversary of the band.

It would be "a perfect Poison folly to do a 41st anniversary tour," Rockett joked.

Finding a replacement for Michaels for the tour is "not out of the question," he told the outlet. "But doing that is like surgery: it's the last resort."

However, Rockett says he's not fighting with Michaels, so he doesn't want to get a new lead singer: "We just didn't come to agreement. I don't like it, and I'll say that, but it's not like, ‘Let’s put up our dukes.' I don't think there's a better frontman for Poison."

Bret Michaels is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist, C.C. DeVille is the lead guitarist, Rikki Rockett is on drums and Bobby Dall is the bassist.

Michaels, Dall and Rockett formed the band in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, in 1983, along with guitarist Matt Smith, originally choosing the name Paris.

Soon after, they decided to head to Los Angeles, and changed the band name to Poison. They began playing around the L.A. club circuit in the early 1980s, unable to secure a record deal.

Two years after the band formed, Smith returned to Pennsylvania after having doubts about the future of the band as well as his girlfriend expecting their child; he was replaced by C.C. DeVille.

After signing with a small record label called Enigma Records, they dropped their debut album, called "Look What The Cat Dragged In."

After its 1986 release, the album became a success, with hit songs including: "Talk Dirty to Me," "I Won't Forget You," "I Want Action," and "Cry Tough."

Their second album, which dropped two years later, "Open Up And Say… Ahhh!" was also a hit, and featured the now-iconic song "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

Their follow-up albums were deemed a success. However, the band also dealt with turmoil – which included Deville being fired from the band – and then re-hired.

Michaels has also worked on solo music, as well as appearing on a number of reality shows, including "Rock of Love."

Rockett told the outlet he plans on playing "Look What The Cat Dragged In" with his side band Rockett Mafia at every tour stop to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its release.