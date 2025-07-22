Rock band frontman blasts music festival for canceling show for 'political reasons'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Low Cut Connie, a Philadelphia-based rock band, is claiming its scheduled performance at a music festival this week was canceled because of politics.

Frontman Adam Weiner posted a message to fans on social media on Monday saying the band had been pulled from the lineup for the "Rocking the River" festival in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

"For the first time ever, my show has been canceled for ‘political’ reasons," Weiner wrote to the band’s Facebook page. "The promoters in Luzerne County, PA feel that this weekend's Low Cut Connie show in Wilkes-Barre will be too controversial and polarizing ---Low Cut Connie shows are quite the opposite!!"

The annual summer concert series is advertised as a free event open to all ages. An AC/DC cover band has replaced Low Cut Connie for the July 25 lineup.

In a video message, the musician called the county's decision "so disappointing and upsetting."

"Why did they cancel the show?" he asked. "They won’t tell us, but they have indicated they are canceling my show for political reasons. Now, let me give you a little bit of context. If you’ve been to a Low Cut Connie Show, you know that onstage, I speak about diversity."

Weiner said he believes diversity is one of America’s strengths, and he wouldn't "apologize" for using the terms.

"People don’t like the word, but I will continue to use it because everyone is welcome at a Low Cut Connie show. ‘Diversity’ and ‘inclusion’ should not be dirty words," he said.

Weiner also suggested the band's protest song called "Livin' in the USA" could’ve factored into the decision.

The song, released in May, addresses the "terror, the unease, the fear that so many people are experiencing right now in the United States."

"Because of these ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] raids that are absolutely inhumane and anti-American," Weiner said.

He called the show promoter’s decision to cancel the performance "cowardly."

"We could have had a beautiful show this Friday," he said, before comparing his experience to that of late-night host Stephen Colbert's, whose late-night comedy show was canceled last week. Colbert is an outspoken progressive.

"Artists like myself are losing work because of our principles, just like Stephen Colbert," he said.

A Luzerne County spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "Our goal is to have a place where we can enjoy music, food, promote our community, have fun, be safe and free of politics and propaganda."

Low Cut Connie also pulled out of a scheduled Kennedy Center show in March in protest of President Donald Trump’s takeover of the venue.