'Point Break' actor John Philbin arrested for brandishing a firearm

John Philbin, who appeared in 1991’s classic flick “Point Break,” was arrested in Los Angeles on Feb. 28 for brandishing a firearm. He remains in custody, a detective for the LAPD told FOX411.

Philbin is being held on 25,000 bail.

TMZ reports Philbin was waving around a gun during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend and police were called to the scene.

Brandishing a firearm arrests come when a person is seen “drawing or exhibiting a firearm in a rude, aggressive or threatening manner.”

FOX411 was unable to reach a rep for Philbin.

Philbin played Nathanial in “Point Break,” which starred A-listers like Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves and Gary Busey.

He went on to appear in 1993’s “Tombstone” and has since had a number of small roles in both in movies and TV shows.