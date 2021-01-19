Playboy model Shanna Moakler posts revealing pic following body transformation

Shanna Moakler appeared unapologetic while posting a new racy snap to her social media.

The 45-year-old former Playboy model shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing nothing but a jean jacket, giving followers a peak at her cleavage and fit torso.

In the revealing pic, Moakler shows off long, platinum blonde braids as she poses with her mouth open.

The former Miss USA winner also shared a blunt message for her followers in the caption, writing, "To be completely honest I don't give a single f---."

Last April, the mother of three got candid about her body insecurities while revealing her dramatic weight loss in before-and-after photos.

At the time, Moakler said it took her a year to become more confident in her appearance. She recalled struggling to take care of herself while being in an "unhealthy relationship."

Moakler said she underwent a "mommy make over" to "fix [her] muscles," noting that it was "probably the best thing" she's ever done.

The "Wedding Singer" actress also explained she conquered her fear of weights, and took another big step in her personal life -- ending that toxic relationship.

"[I] finally got out of a relationship that didn’t empower me," Moakler previously wrote. "There was no easy fix, there was no overnight plan ... but i had an awesome team and I now just workout daily, I still eat healthy but allow myself some good stuff and I’ve learned soooo much from the whole experience the last two years!"

Moakler has two children -- son Landon, 17, and daughter, Alabama, 15 -- with her ex-husband Travis Barker. She also shares a 21-year-old daughter Atiana with her ex Oscar De La Hoya.