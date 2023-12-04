Expand / Collapse search
Playboy model Hayley Hasselhoff says she wasn't 'glamorizing obesity' with history-making curvy cover

The daughter of 'Baywatch' star David Hasselhoff has joined Playboy Centerfold, a digital platform that rivals OnlyFans

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Hayley Hasselhoff isn’t done making a splash.

The pinup and actress made history in 2021 when she became the first curve model to land a European Playboy cover. Her titillating Playboy Germany cover was shot by famed photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

"The biggest misconception [curve models] get is that we are glamorizing obesity," Hasselhoff told Fox News Digital. "That’s probably the biggest question I’ve been asked around the world. In the 10 years of my career, I would hear, ‘Do you feel like you’re glamorizing obesity?’ And I would say, ‘No. I feel like I’m making someone feel better in their skin and that’s a beautiful thing.’ I think everyone has the right to feel comfortable, beautiful, valued and desired in their skin, no matter what shape or size they are."

Hayley Hasselhoff Playboy cover

Hayley Hasselhoff made history when she appeared on the cover of Playboy Germany in 2021. (Ellen von Unwerth)

There are other "hurtful" misconceptions curve models face, Hasselhoff pointed out.

"One of the older misconceptions that I hope has left the building is that curve models are lazy, they don’t work out and they aren’t fit," she said. "Being curvy and voluptuous doesn’t mean you don’t want to take care of yourself. As a model, I still want to be healthy and fit. And you’ve got to remember, mental health still means you’ve got to take care of your physical health because that’s all intertwined. Your mental health is connected to your body too. The idea that plus-size models don’t take care of themselves like straight models do is outdated… At the end of the day, I’m still a model. Whether you’re a curve one or not, you want to feel strong and good about yourself."

Hayley Hasselhoff wearing a red dress and taking a selfie

As a body positive advocate, Hayley Hasselhoff wants everyone to love themselves, no matter their shape or size. (Streetstyleshooters)

Now, the daughter of "Baywatch" star David Hasselhoff and ex-wife Pamela Bach is joining Playboy Centerfold, the outlet’s creator platform. Fans on the digital hub can pay their favorite creators for exclusive access to photos, video calls and other messaging features. It encourages creators to "express themselves, their creativity and their sexualities unapologetically."

A black and white photo of Hayley Hasselhoff wearing a sheer black dress

"With Centerfold, Hayley will be able to foster meaningful connections with fans on a daily basis through exclusive access to photos, video calls, and other unique messaging features," Playboy said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital. (Virisa Yong/BFA.com, )

"Making history with Playboy Germany was one thing, but to see the overwhelming response was another," the 31-year-old revealed. "When Playboy US reached out, it was a no-brainer just because I still get messages, to this day, from girls and women about that issue. Some even ask where they can get the issue for their husbands."

"Playboy Centerfold allows you to have a one-on-one experience," she shared. "I can have a one-on-one conversation with my audience and get to know them… You can get everybody in one place all together at once."

"And I love getting to know women," Hasselhoff added.

Hayley Hasselhoff wearing a sheer black dress and holding up her blonde hair

Hayley Hasselhoff, a curve model and body positive advocate who played Amber in ABC’s "Huge," joined Playboy Centerfold. (Virisa Yong/BFA.com)

According to the body positive advocate, it’s been an "empowering" experience connecting with women who can identify with her.

"There are so many different platforms out there, but of course, I’m so excited to continue my partnership with Playboy," Hasselhoff explained. "It was a privilege to make history as the first-ever curve model to help women feel like they are valued, wanted and seen. Now I can get to do that in my home country… It’s wonderful to have these open conversations and let these women know they have a friend in me, a real sister, a real best friend in me."

A side-by-side split image of Hayley Hasselhoff

Hayley Hasselhoff told Fox News Digital it was Playboy that reached out to her during the pandemic to "kick down walls" during lockdown. (Getty Images)

Previously, the "Huge" actress admitted she didn’t follow the outlet. It wasn’t until the pandemic that she was offered an opportunity to "kick down walls." 

David Hasselhoff smiling next to his daughter in an outdoor photo

Hayley Hasselhoff, the daughter of "Baywatch" star David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach, told Fox News Digital her parents are proud of her modeling accomplishments. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"It was the most respectful set I’ve ever been on," Hasselhoff reflected. "It was also the most creative experience. From the second I got that call, I was able to choose which photographer I thought would be perfect for the shoot. We chose Ellen von Unwerth, who has a cinematic approach to the female gaze and what it means to make women feel beautiful, no matter what shape or size they are. I wanted this to be a celebration of self."

Fluvia Lacerda wearing a bright gold dress

Fluvia Lacerda became the first plus-size model in 2016 to be on the cover of any Playboy magazine. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Playboy previously made history in 2016 when Fluvia Lacerda became the first plus-size model to be on the cover of any Playboy magazine, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, she graced the cover of the Brazilian edition of the magazine.

For Hasselhoff’s shoot, which took place in Paris, stripping down to skimpy lingerie was "fun."

A close-up of Hayley Hasselhoff in black lingerie

Hayley Hasselhoff is an avid lingerie collector. (Isabel Infantes/PA Images)

"I’m so comfortable in lingerie – it’s just a piece of who I am," she explained. "I have worn silk nightgowns and robes since I was 14, 15 years old. [Growing up], Victoria’s Secret didn’t even have my size. I had to get bras from this little Parisian shop near my house. And these older women told me I should start wearing nightgowns at a young age so that my bosom doesn’t go down. And I got obsessed with old, beautifully crafted nightgowns from the ‘40s and ‘50s… All my friends know that silks are a part of me… And I’ve shot a lot of lingerie in my career."

Hayley Hassehoff wearing a sheer black dress

Hayley Hasselhoff is seen here at Playboy's Halloween party in Los Angeles. (Chad Salvador/Shutterstock )

Growing up, Hasselhoff wasn’t always comfortable in her skin. She started modeling at age 14, a time when "the media never represented my size." Her parents, supportive of her blossoming career, were hands-on in taking her to casting calls and shoots.

"I remember there was a young girl who came up to me and my mom," Hasselhoff recalled. "And she said, ‘I’ve never seen anyone bigger than their mom.’ That really hit me. It never appeared to me that I was even bigger than my mom, but it appeared to her in that way… I didn’t really choose the path to be a body positive advocate – it chose me."

A side-by-side split of Hayley Hasselhoff on the runway

In 2022, Hayley Hasselhoff walked the runway in Miami. (Getty Images)

Today, Hasselhoff hopes her image will inspire other women to embrace their bodies, no matter what stage they are in life.

"When I did my shoot, it was about celebrating me," she said. "I want other girls and women to feel that they aren’t alone… All my experiences, everything I’ve been through have brought me to where I am today. Body positivity is everything to me. It’s something that I live, breathe, speak about every single day, whether I’m talking to you, or I’m talking to my sister, or I’m talking to my cat."

Hayley Hasselhoff and Carmen Electra wearing bright red dresses

Hayley Hasselhoff with Carmen Electra of "Baywatch" and Playboy fame. (Isa Foltin/Getty Images for Marcel Remus)

"I tell myself, ‘I love you. I just love everything about you. I love your body,’" said Hasselhoff. "Why wouldn’t you share that message with somebody else right now? Why wouldn’t you share the love that you have for yourself to hopefully encourage somebody else to find that same love within themselves? Why wouldn’t you want to help them take that first step to look at themselves in the mirror and love themselves? That’s all I’m asking for – for someone to help someone else embrace themselves, love themselves. That's my message to the world."

Hayley Hasselhoff wearing a black dress against a roses background

Hayley Hasselhoff is hoping to connect with fans on Playboy Centerfold. (Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Marcel Remus)

"When I did my shoot, it made me go, ‘Wait – even though you love your body shamelessly and without judgment, you do have to check in with yourself,'" she shared. "Sometimes you still have to take time to look at yourself – really, really look at yourself – and just admire yourself. That’s what I did with Playboy. And I want everyone to feel like they’re included in the party. I want them to know they are welcomed, they are seen, they are heard, they are valued, they are loved and they’re sexy in whatever body they have."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

