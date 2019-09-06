Placido Domingo’s 2020 Dallas Opera event canceled amid new allegations of sexual misconduct

The Dallas Opera has canceled a 2020 Placido Domingo event due to harassment and groping allegations against the opera superstar.

The opera said Thursday the gala had been set for March 11 but was taken off the calendar due to "ongoing developments regarding allegations made against" Domingo.

Eleven women have come forward in an AP story published Thursday with new allegations of sexual misconduct against Domingo.

In a statement, Domingo's spokeswoman said the new allegations were riddled with inconsistencies, but she provided no specifics.

Spokeswoman Nancy Seltzer did not immediately respond to an email about the Dallas Opera's performance cancellation.

Nine women previously told The Associated Press that they had been harassed by the star.

In the weeks since that story was published, the women have shared new stories about encounters with Domingo, currently the general director of Los Angeles Opera, that they said included unwanted touching, persistent requests for private get-togethers, late-night phone calls and sudden attempts to kiss them on the lips.

Several additional backstage employees described for the AP how they strove to shield young women from the star as administrators looked the other way.

Taken together, their stories reinforce a picture of an industry in which Domingo's behavior was an open secret and young women were left to fend for themselves in the workplace.