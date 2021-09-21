'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond shares wedding pics to celebrate 25th anniversary: 'It's been a wild adventure'

Ree Drummond shared throwback photos from her wedding to Ladd Drummond on the couple's 25th anniversary.

The 52-year-old Food Network star also included more recent shots of the couple and a shot of Ladd that Ree claimed has "really kept [her] going all these years."

"Twenty five years ago, Ladd and I got married. It’s been a wild adventure, and we’ve experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns. (And kids! [emoji])," Ree captioned the set of photos.

"That whole ‘love’ thing—the love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time—is definitely there…but if you wanna see what’s really kept me going all these years, just swipe to the last pic," she continued. "Can it really be that simple? Well, some days, yes!"

REE DRUMMOND DESCRIBES ‘ROCK BOTTOM’ MOMENT THAT KICKSTARTED WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY

Ree and Ladd met at a bar in her hometown. The two tied the knot in 1996 and share five kids together.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The celebrity chef shared her marriage philosophy before her oldest daughter got married earlier this year.

"Although we’re told marriage is a 50/50 thing, I’ve found that approaching it as 100/100 is even better," Ree said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There will be times when one of you can’t bring or give as much to the marriage as the other, whether because of illness, fatigue, stress...and during those times, it’s good to think of it as 100/100 so you can fill in each other’s gaps.