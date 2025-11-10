Pierce Brosnan seen with son Christopher in rare outing after yearslong estrangement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pierce Brosnan was spotted on a rare outing with his son Christopher Brosnan.

In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, the 72-year-old actor was seen with Christopher, 52, as they enjoyed dinner with one of Brosnan's other sons, Dylan Brosnan, 28, on Nov. 5.

The trio were photographed together while leaving the Michelin-starred bistro Dorian in London's upscale Notting Hill neighborhood.

Brosnan wore an all-black ensemble that included a polo shirt and a jacket with jeans and dress shoes. Christopher was clad in a green sweater and black pants under a long burnt orange coat along with black shoes and orange sunglasses.

PIERCE BROSNAN'S WIFE STILL MAKES HIS ‘HEART SING’ AS THEY DEFY HOLLYWOOD ODDS

Meanwhile, Dylan sported blue jeans with a denim shirt, a blue jacket and black shoes.

Brosnan appeared to be in good spirits as he flashed a wide smile while walking out of the restaurant.

An eyewitness told the Mirror that both Brosnan and Christopher "looked happy and relaxed" as they dined with Dylan.

"Pierce and Christopher’s problems have been well documented," the onlooker added. "But it seems they’ve managed to put them behind them. It was really nice to see them together."

Christopher is the biological son of Brosnan’s first wife, Cassandra Harris, and her ex-husband Dermot Harris, who also shared a daughter, Charlotte. After Dermot died of a heart attack in 1986, Brosnan formally adopted Christopher and Charlotte.

Brosnan and Cassandra were married from 1980 until her death from ovarian cancer at the age of 43 in 1991. The "Mamma Mia!" star and the late Australian actress also shared son Sean Brosnan, 42.

In 2001, Brosnan married Keely Shaye Smith, with whom he shares Dylan and son Paris, 24. In 2013, Charlotte tragically died of ovarian cancer at the age of 41.

Christopher is a filmmaker who previously worked as an assistant director on Brosnan's 007 films "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997) and "The World Is Not Enough" (1999). Following the death of his mother, Christopher struggled with depression and battled drug and alcohol addiction.

He also reportedly faced legal issues related to his addiction, including a three-month stint in jail for drunk driving.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Image 1 of 10 next

Image 2 of 10 prev next

Image 3 of 10 prev next

Image 4 of 10 prev next

Image 5 of 10 prev next

Image 6 of 10 prev next

Image 7 of 10 prev next

Image 8 of 10 prev next

Image 9 of 10 prev next

Image 10 of 10 prev

During a 2005 interview with Playboy, Brosnan opened up about Christopher's addiction struggles and revealed that he had severed ties with his son.

"Christopher is still very lost. Shockingly so. I know where he is, but he’s having a hard life," Brosnan said, via the Daily Mail.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I can only have strong faith and believe he will recover," he continued. "He has tested everybody in this family but none more so than himself. He knows how to get out. He doesn’t want to."

"It's painful because you shut down," Brosnan added. "You never completely cut them off but I have cut Christopher off. I had to say, ‘Go. Get busy living, or get busy dying.’ He has my prayers."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear when the two reunited but Brosnan included Christopher in an Instagram post when he celebrated Father's Day in 2022. The Ireland native was pictured with only three of his sons, but he named Christopher in the caption.

"My love forever to you dear sons, Paris, Dylan, Sean and Christopher, thank you deeply for your love on this Father’s Day," Brosnan wrote.