Entertainment

Pierce Brosnan seen with son Christopher in rare outing after yearslong estrangement

'Bond' actor dined with sons Christopher and Dylan at London restaurant

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Pierce Brosnan discusses preparation for role as sheriff in period Western Video

Pierce Brosnan discusses preparation for role as sheriff in period Western

The actor spoke to Fox News Digital about his character Gabriel Dove in the film "The Unholy Trinity."

Pierce Brosnan was spotted on a rare outing with his son Christopher Brosnan.

In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, the 72-year-old actor was seen with Christopher, 52, as they enjoyed dinner with one of Brosnan's other sons, Dylan Brosnan, 28, on Nov. 5.

The trio were photographed together while leaving the Michelin-starred bistro Dorian in London's upscale Notting Hill neighborhood.

Pierce Brosnan and his son Christopher were spotted on a rare outing in London.

Pierce Brosnan and his son Christopher were spotted on a rare outing in London.

Brosnan wore an all-black ensemble that included a polo shirt and a jacket with jeans and dress shoes. Christopher was clad in a green sweater and black pants under a long burnt orange coat along with black shoes and orange sunglasses.

PIERCE BROSNAN'S WIFE STILL MAKES HIS ‘HEART SING’ AS THEY DEFY HOLLYWOOD ODDS

Meanwhile, Dylan sported blue jeans with a denim shirt, a blue jacket and black shoes.

Brosnan appeared to be in good spirits as he flashed a wide smile while walking out of the restaurant.

Pierce Brosnan is seen leaving Dorian restaurant in London with his son Christopher Brosnan after a family dinner.

Pierce Brosnan is seen leaving Dorian restaurant in London with his son Christopher Brosnan after a family dinner.

An eyewitness told the Mirror that both Brosnan and Christopher "looked happy and relaxed" as they dined with Dylan.

"Pierce and Christopher’s problems have been well documented," the onlooker added. "But it seems they’ve managed to put them behind them. It was really nice to see them together."

Christopher is the biological son of Brosnan’s first wife, Cassandra Harris, and her ex-husband Dermot Harris, who also shared a daughter, Charlotte. After Dermot died of a heart attack in 1986, Brosnan formally adopted Christopher and Charlotte.

Brosnan and Cassandra were married from 1980 until her death from ovarian cancer at the age of 43 in 1991. The "Mamma Mia!" star and the late Australian actress also shared son Sean Brosnan, 42.

Pierce Brosnan is seen leaving Dorian restaurant in London with his son Christopher Brosnan after a family dinner.

Pierce Brosnan is seen leaving Dorian restaurant in London with his son Christopher Brosnan after a family dinner.

Pierce Brosnan is seen smiling as he leaves Dorian restaurant in London after a family dinner.

Pierce Brosnan is seen smiling as he leaves Dorian restaurant in London after a family dinner.

Christopher Brosnan is seen sitting at the bar inside Dorian restaurant in London during a family dinner with his family.

Christopher Brosnan is seen sitting at the bar inside Dorian restaurant in London during a family dinner with his family.

Pierce Brosnan is seen walking with his sons Christopher and Dylan Brosnan in London after a family dinner at Dorian restaurant.

Pierce Brosnan is seen walking with his sons Christopher and Dylan Brosnan in London after a family dinner at Dorian restaurant.

In 2001, Brosnan married Keely Shaye Smith, with whom he shares Dylan and son Paris, 24. In 2013, Charlotte tragically died of ovarian cancer at the age of 41.

Christopher is a filmmaker who previously worked as an assistant director on Brosnan's 007 films "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997) and "The World Is Not Enough" (1999). Following the death of his mother, Christopher struggled with depression and battled drug and alcohol addiction.

He also reportedly faced legal issues related to his addiction, including a three-month stint in jail for drunk driving. 

Christopher Brosnan leaves Dorian restaurant in London after a family dinner, wearing an orange overcoat and glasses, followed by his father Pierce Brosnan.

Christopher Brosnan leaves Dorian restaurant in London after a family dinner, wearing an orange overcoat and glasses, followed by his father Pierce Brosnan.

Dylan Brosnan is seen leaving Dorian restaurant in London after a family dinner with his family.

Dylan Brosnan is seen leaving Dorian restaurant in London after a family dinner with his family.

Pierce Brosnan is seen with his sons Christopher and Dylan Brosnan outside Dorian restaurant in London following a family dinner.

Pierce Brosnan is seen with his sons Christopher and Dylan Brosnan outside Dorian restaurant in London following a family dinner.

  • Pierce Brosnan stands outside Dorian restaurant in London after a family dinner, wearing a black jacket.
    Image 1 of 10

    Pierce Brosnan is seen standing outside Dorian restaurant in London after a family dinner. (splashnews.com)

  • Christopher Brosnan sits at the bar inside Dorian restaurant in London during a family dinner.
    Image 2 of 10

    Christopher Brosnan is seen sitting at the bar inside Dorian restaurant in London during a family dinner with his family. (splashnews.com)

  • Christopher Brosnan sits at the bar inside Dorian restaurant in London during a family dinner.
    Image 3 of 10

    Christopher Brosnan is seen sitting at the bar inside Dorian restaurant in London during a family dinner with his family. (splashnews.com)

  • Christopher Brosnan sits at the bar inside Dorian restaurant in London during a family dinner.
    Image 4 of 10

    Christopher Brosnan sits at the bar inside Dorian restaurant in London during a family dinner. (splashnews.com)

  • Pierce Brosnan walks into Dorian restaurant in London with his sons Christopher and Dylan Brosnan, joined by a small dog on a leash.
    Image 5 of 10

    Pierce Brosnan arrives at Dorian restaurant in London with his sons Christopher and Dylan Brosnan for a family dinner. (splashnews.com)

  • Pierce Brosnan and his son Dylan Brosnan stand inside Dorian restaurant in London during a family dinner.
    Image 6 of 10

    Pierce Brosnan is seen with his son Dylan Brosnan inside Dorian restaurant in London during a family dinner. (splashnews.com)

  • Pierce Brosnan stands with his sons Christopher and Dylan Brosnan on a London street near Dorian restaurant after a family dinner.
    Image 7 of 10

    Pierce Brosnan is seen with his sons Christopher and Dylan Brosnan outside Dorian restaurant in London following a family dinner. (SplashNews.com)

  • Christopher Brosnan leaves Dorian restaurant in London after a family dinner, wearing an orange overcoat and glasses, followed by his father Pierce Brosnan.
    Image 8 of 10

    Christopher Brosnan is seen leaving Dorian restaurant in London after a family dinner with his father Pierce Brosnan. (splashnews.com)

  • Pierce Brosnan smiles while leaving Dorian restaurant in London after a family dinner.
    Image 9 of 10

    Pierce Brosnan is seen smiling as he leaves Dorian restaurant in London after a family dinner. (splashnews.com)

  • Pierce Brosnan gets into a car after leaving Dorian restaurant in London following a family dinner.
    Image 10 of 10

    Pierce Brosnan is seen getting into a car after leaving Dorian restaurant in London following a family dinner. (splashnews.com)

During a 2005 interview with Playboy, Brosnan opened up about Christopher's addiction struggles and revealed that he had severed ties with his son.

"Christopher is still very lost. Shockingly so. I know where he is, but he’s having a hard life," Brosnan said, via the Daily Mail.

Pierce Brosnan with his son Christopher and family.

Pierce Brosnan, center, poses with his family, left to right, Isabella, Charlotte, Christopher, stepfather Bill, mother May and son Sean after receiving an honorary OBE in recognition of his outstanding contribution to drama and the British Film Industry presented by British Ambassador Stewart Hilton on July 19, 2003 in Dublin. (Showbizireland.com/Getty Images)

"I can only have strong faith and believe he will recover," he continued. "He has tested everybody in this family but none more so than himself. He knows how to get out. He doesn’t want to."

"It's painful because you shut down," Brosnan added. "You never completely cut them off but I have cut Christopher off. I had to say, ‘Go. Get busy living, or get busy dying.’ He has my prayers."

It is unclear when the two reunited but Brosnan included Christopher in an Instagram post when he celebrated Father's Day in 2022. The Ireland native was pictured with only three of his sons, but he named Christopher in the caption.

"My love forever to you dear sons, Paris, Dylan, Sean and Christopher, thank you deeply for your love on this Father’s Day," Brosnan wrote.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

