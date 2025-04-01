Pierce Brosnan's wife still makes his ‘heart sing’ as they defy Hollywood odds

Pierce Brosnan is still head-over-heels for his wife of nearly 24 years.

Ahead of the release of Brosnan's series "MobLand," the legendary actor joined Anson Boon during an interview with Fox News Digital to discuss the series and how his long-lasting relationship with Keely Smith has defied Hollywood's odds.

In the drama series, Brosnan plays a womanizer, which couldn't be further from his own reality.

"Keely and I, it'll be 31 years here soon. And it's all gone by in the blink of an eye, the speed of a flame.

"We like each other, and we have wonderful sons, and we have a creative life. It's always about solving problems and how you solve the problems and how can you deal with them, and the stresses and strains of life," Brosnan said.

After three decades, Keely still makes Brosnan's "world turn."

"She still makes my heart sing and she still makes my world turn. She allows me to go out into the world and create what I do as an actor, and that takes strength and stamina. We just enjoy each other's company," he said.

The " James Bond " star and Smith first met in 1994 during a chance encounter when they were both in Mexico. They married in August 2001 in Ireland. In that time, the couple welcomed their sons, Dylan and Paris. Brosnan also had three children with his first wife, Cassandra Harris.

Harris and Brosnan were married for 11 years before she died from ovarian cancer in December 1991. Many years later, in 2013, their daughter, Charlotte, would also go on to die from ovarian cancer , at the age of 42.

On March 31 at the premiere of "MobLand," Brosnan told People magazine that he and wife Keely hadn't seen each other in three months because of the series.

"It is date night with Keely," he told the outlet. "We haven't seen each other in three months because I've been working on MobLand, so that's it. We saw each other just the night before last."

Brosnan and his wife looked chic on the red carpet in New York City. Keely wore a mini black lace dress with black heels and her hair styled down. The actor wore a navy suit with a white shirt and a light gray tie.

In "MobLand," Brosnan's character is an Irishman who has a distinct accent. While filming the series, Pierce would practice his accent at home around Keely.

"I think she liked it really. I think I surprised her with it and yeah, I suppose I had this cod Irish character that I play at home," Brosnan said of Keely's approval of his accent.

During the interview with Fox News Digital, Brosnan admitted that his character is "psychopathic and dangerous."

It was "easy" for him to embrace that role since the series was "written by Jez Butterworth and directed by Guy Ritchie."

"Great character, great writing, magnificent cast. The scripts came to me last summer from Guy. I read the first five episodes and I jumped in," Brosnan said.

The synopsis of the show reads, "Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed - and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything."

Along with Brosnan and Boon, the cast includes Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine and Joanne Froggatt.

"MobLand" debuted on Paramount+ on March 30.